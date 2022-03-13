Mumbai confidential: Permanent Address

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a body that handles recruitment of suitable candidates for various posts in the state government. But despite the magnitude of its responsibility, the commission has been operating from a temporary facility at the Cooperage Telephone Exchange Building for years. The MVA government has now decided to allot a permanent office to MPSC which will come up in Navi Mumbai. Two important departments of the state government, the state tourism corporation and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, meanwhile, continue to operate from temporary offices.



FUTILE EXERCISE

Under the impression that it would be the single largest party in Goa, the AICC had asked the Maharashtra Congress to assist in government formation in the neighbouring state. The state Congress had even sent animal husbandry minister Sunil Kedar to Goa to facilitate its unit there. To avert possible poaching, the state Congress had also planned to shepherd Goa Congress MLAs to Kolhapur either by road or air because of its proximity to the state and strong Congress presence in the city. All these plans, however, went to waste as the party failed to put up a strong fight, which allowed the BJP to emerge as a dominant force in Goa.



IN THE CROSSHAIRS

With the proxy battle being fought between the Centre and Maharashtra government through the use of law enforcement agencies, IPS officers in the state are a worried lot. Many fear that to replicate the Centre’s strategy of using agencies against MVA politicians, the state government could ask them to “make political cases”. Many say they would rather seek transfer to an “inconsequential posting” outside rather than be involved in controversial cases, which could land them in trouble in the future.



COLLATERAL DAMAGE

Param Bir Singh may have managed to get some relief from the Supreme Court but his personal staff that worked with him earlier are facing a tough time. Last year, when a senior officer of Maharashtra Police found that the police driver assigned to him was earlier with Singh, he immediately sought a new driver. Other orderlies with Singh have also been banished to side branches.