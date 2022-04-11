Mumbai Confidential: Not taking chances

Not taking chances

The political battle between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the BJP has led to a slew of cases being filed by the Central agencies and the Maharashtra Police against leaders from the opposing sides. This battle has, however, caused consternation amongst certain Maharashtra police officials who are wary of booking BJP leaders, fearing a backlash from the party. Senior officials said that with many officials of the rank of Police Inspectors fearful of rubbing the BJP the wrong way, they are having a tough time convincing them to file FIRs against party leaders.

‘Pawar’s man’

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday to raise the issue of action taken by central agencies against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The move has surprised a section of leaders in Sena who were quick to note that Pawar didn’t raise the issue of action taken against leaders of his own party – the NCP. While there have been murmurs for some time in the Sena that Raut is close to Pawar, the MP on Thursday said that the fact that he is “Pawar’s man” has never been hidden, adding that it was only due to his cordial relations with the NCP chief that the MVA government could be formed in Maharashtra.

Compiled by Zeeshan Shaikh and Vishwas Waghmode