Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Mumbai Confidential: (Not) In Confidence

Opposition leaders submitting a no-confidence motion against Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar on Thursday has raised quite a few eyebrows in the political circles in the state.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar
Opposition leaders submitting a no-confidence motion against Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar on Thursday has raised quite a few eyebrows in the political circles in the state. As the Supreme Court is set to hear the petitions on change of guard in Maharashtra and MLAs switching sides, sources in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) say that the no-confidence motion against Narvekar will restrain him from taking decision on disqualification of the legislators in case the court’s verdict goes against Eknath Shinde camp later this month. Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal had faced a similar no-confidence motion last year when Shinde group MLAs rebelled against then CM Uddhav Thackeray.

On The Move

IAS Bhagyashri Banayat was transferred to Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) last week, making it her third transfer in a little over a month. In November, she was transferred as Member Secretary, Vidarbha Statutory Development Board. Within 10 days, she was posted as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Nashik Division. Last week, she was again transferred as Additional Municipal Commissioner of Nashik civic body.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 03:04 IST
