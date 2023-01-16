Mumbai Confidential: Not An Order

The Shinde-Fadnavis government walked away with the credit for the proposed redevelopment of Kamathipura as the government announced the MHADA as the nodal agency to carry out the redevelopment of Kamathipura.

The state government’s recent decision to not consider ministers’ remarks on letters as order and asking the administration to check rules before going ahead puts a question mark on the authority of ministers of running their respective departments. It also provides a breather to the administration as even common workers of ruling parties had started barging into the office of IAS officials asking them to move files based on a letter from a minister.

Credit Goes To…

The Shinde-Fadnavis government walked away with the credit for the proposed redevelopment of Kamathipura as the government announced the MHADA as the nodal agency to carry out the redevelopment of Kamathipura. Even though the proposal was mooted in the previous government, there was a difference of opinion on which department should carry out the project and so a final decision could not be taken. The options that were considered included Housing held by NCP and Urban Development held by the Shiv Sena.