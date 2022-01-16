Mumbai confidential: No Chance To Speak

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s absence from the meeting held by Narendra Modi to take stock of the Covid situation in the country meant that the state lost the chance to put across its concerns directly to the Prime Minister. Though Health Minister Rajesh Tope filled in for the CM, who is presently recuperating from surgery, he was not given a chance to speak during the meeting. He, though, downplayed this and claimed that only eight CMs spoke in the meeting and many, including those from BJP-ruled states, did not get a chance to speak.

Faux Pas

The prolonged absence of Uddhav Thackeray from Mantralaya as he recovers from a surgery has given fodder to the BJP to attack the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government as well as the Chief Minister. The BJP has been taking jibes at Thackeray, asking him to hand over charge till he recovers to his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray “if he did not trust others”. Interestingly, his own colleague in the state cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, committed a gaffe on the issue when he referred to Aaditya as the Chief Minister of the state. He, however, publicly withdrew his statement when people pointed out his mistake.

Reliving The Good Old Days

Shiv Sena MLA from Chiplun, Bhaskar Jadhav, used to work as a truck driver before taking a plunge into politics. Last week, a friend of Jadhav, who had bought a bus, got the vehicle over to show to the legislator. Jadhav then decided to take the heavy vehicle for a spin around Chiplun city. Jadhav said that riding a heavy vehicle after 25 years was a way to relive his memories of his earlier days. It is, however, not clear whether Jadhav still possesses a valid licence to drive a heavy vehicle.