Mumbai confidential: Much-needed push

With most ministers in the previous MVA government going back to their hometowns, former energy minister Nitin Raut, too, has gone back to Nagpur. Last Monday, on his way back to his constituency, he saw a rickshaw carrying school children getting stuck on a bad road. Seeing the plight of the children, Raut got off his vehicle and gave the rickshaw a push following which the students thanked him.

NEW ADDRESS

Newly elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is presently staying in Nandanvan bungalow, is likely to shift to Varsha – the official bungalow of the CM only in the holy month of Shravan, which will begin later this week. The house will now get a fresh coat of paint before the new CM and his family shifts to the address.

DEDICATED TEAM

At present, the disaster management control room functions with the help of staff deputed from Mantralaya. With people from different departments working in shifts resulting in “lack of accountability”, the relief and rehabilitation department, which manages the disaster management control room, has decided to get a dedicated staff for it, much on the lines of BMC.

(Compiled by Zeeshan Shaikh and Yogesh Naik)