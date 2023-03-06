Mumbai Confidential: Missing In Action

A close associate of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was recently appointed to a government body, is said to be missing in action from the state’s power corridors in recent weeks and is said to have gone to USA on a ‘forced’ vacation. Some believe he was interfering too much in the contracts related to Mumbai’s beautification. It’s been heard on the grapevine that his bullying in a high-profile property deal did not go down well with Delhi. Now everyone is waiting to see when the cooling period in the US ends!
Eyebrows were raised when state’s cooperation department minister Atul Save ordered an inquiry against a joint registrar Bajirao Shinde based in Mumbai.
More surprising was that the demand was raised by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar himself. BJP MLAs are so keen on the inquiry that some even met Save in the corridor requesting him to announce the probe against the officer. What made BJP MLAs turn against the officer who is said to be close to a senior-most BJP leader in the state?