Mumbai Confidential: Missing In Action

A close associate of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was recently appointed to a government body, is said to be missing in action from the state’s power corridors in recent weeks and is said to have gone to USA on a ‘forced’ vacation. Some believe he was interfering too much in the contracts related to Mumbai’s beautification. It’s been heard on the grapevine that his bullying in a high-profile property deal did not go down well with Delhi. Now everyone is waiting to see when the cooling period in the US ends!