Mumbai Confidential: Lot’s in a name

Nana Patole’s recent statement that he could “hit Modi” had drawn flak from the BJP which had accused the Maharashtra state Congress president of disrespecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his defence, however, Patole claimed he was referring to a local gangster in his constituency. Patole’s statement had led to a wild goose chase for the man in question which ended after one Umesh Gharde, who used to operate an illicit liquor business, owned up to being the man who Patole referred to as Modi. Gharde, who held a press conference, claimed that he had earned the sobriquet of Modi from his fellow villagers as he was staying apart from his wife.

Social media fiasco

The apparent overzealousness of the media cell of the State Congress caused embarrassment to the party after the former put out a social media post denouncing the Central Government for “disallowing” Maharashtra tableau at the Republic Day parade. The media cell, however, had to face embarrassment and delete its post after the state clarified that its tableau that will showcase Maharashtra’s biodiversity would be participating in the parade.

Back in town

NIA Mumbai SP Vikram Khalate who handled several high-profile cases like the Ambani House terror scare case completed his seven-year tenure in September. While he went to Delhi soon after, he is back in the city after being granted a year’s extension. This could mean that with the probe in the Ambani case not over yet, the agency didn’t want to interrupt the investigation.