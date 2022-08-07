Mumbai Confidential: In Waiting

The state government had planned the inauguration of the first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Supercommunications Highway on August 15. A programme had also been planned in the regard in Nagpur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to be in attendance. Now, with delay in formation of the Maharashtra cabinet along with several other factors, the programme looks likely to be postponed.

Food for thought

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is still in ED custody and might be transferred to judicial custody. Raut’s family is reportedly not happy with the “poor showing” put up by Shiv Sainiks when he was arrested last Sunday and want party workers to “support him better”. Anticipating that he will be transferred to Arthur Road jail, the party’s central unit in Shiv Sena Bhavan has sent a message to the local shakha on N M Joshi Marg to help in smooth passage of home tiffin to the leader. According to rules, there is just one person who is authorised by the jail to send home food and the Sena’s local unit is being counted on to enter into an arrangement with him for the purpose.

Instaworthy

Anticipating that the civic elections would be held post-monsoon, the Shiv Sena has started making short ‘reels’ on the work done by the party at the BMC during its rule. A reel has already been made on how Hindmata Cinema remained free from waterlogging due to former minister “Aaditya Thackeray’s innovative idea” while another is being planned on work done by the civic body during Covid, including the appointment of a core team by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

(COMPILED BY YOGESH NAIK)