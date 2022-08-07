Mumbai Confidential: In Waiting

August 7, 2022 11:47:55 pm
The state government had planned the inauguration of the first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Supercommunications Highway on August 15. A programme had also been planned in the regard in Nagpur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to be in attendance. Now, with delay in formation of the Maharashtra cabinet along with several other factors, the programme looks likely to be postponed.
Food for thought
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is still in ED custody and might be transferred to judicial custody. Raut’s family is reportedly not happy with the “poor showing” put up by Shiv Sainiks when he was arrested last Sunday and want party workers to “support him better”. Anticipating that he will be transferred to Arthur Road jail, the party’s central unit in Shiv Sena Bhavan has sent a message to the local shakha on N M Joshi Marg to help in smooth passage of home tiffin to the leader. According to rules, there is just one person who is authorised by the jail to send home food and the Sena’s local unit is being counted on to enter into an arrangement with him for the purpose.
Instaworthy
Subscriber Only Stories
Anticipating that the civic elections would be held post-monsoon, the Shiv Sena has started making short ‘reels’ on the work done by the party at the BMC during its rule. A reel has already been made on how Hindmata Cinema remained free from waterlogging due to former minister “Aaditya Thackeray’s innovative idea” while another is being planned on work done by the civic body during Covid, including the appointment of a core team by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
(COMPILED BY YOGESH NAIK)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai Confidential News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
With speed, IQ in the ring and strength, Nitu lands a gold medal
Two held for committing ‘time out’ fraud against banks through ATMs
Unaccounted cash seized from sub-registrar office, probe against 2 officials
After video, woman booked for abetting husband’s suicide: Cops
‘Congress workers and leaders won’t hesitate to expose Sena in BMC’: Former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora
UGC chief says CUET cancelled at few centres due to reports of sabotage
It is for citizens to transform the Constitution: Justice Chandrachud
It is for citizens to transform the Constitution: Justice Chandrachud
KBC 14: Aamir Khan and Major D P Singh won Rs 50 lakh by answering this question
McGrath plays Commonwealth Games final despite testing positive for Covid-19
Haryana inching closer to PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat dream, says Khattar
Wife’s friend held for man’s murder in June