Mumbai Confidential: Homecoming

Praveen Pardeshi, the former private secretary to Devendra Fadnavis during his stint as Maharashtra CM, and ex-BMC Commissioner, is now working as Member (Administration) in the Union government’s National Capacity Building Commission. Pardeshi who had earned laurels for his handling of the aftermath of the 1993 Latur earthquake as its collector paid a visit to the district on September 30, which marked the 29th anniversary of the tragedy. Notably, several villagers told Pardeshi that a number of works that were taken up to rehabilitate them had not fructified yet. Pardeshi is said to have assured them that he would look into their grievances.

Surprise check

IAS OFFICER Tukaram Mundhe who has earned the scorn of a number of state government employees and his fellow bureaucrats for his “stern” ways is said to be cracking the whip again, after being allotted a side posting as human rights commissioner secretary for more than two years. Last week, he was appointed as health commissioner of Maharashtra and began the task to “discipline” the health department. Early on Friday, he asked all the civil surgeons, district health officers and deputy directors to conduct surprise checks on rural health centres and primary health centres. Senior officers were seen touring the districts from 11.30 pm on Thursday to 2.30 am on Friday to check whether employees and doctors were present or not. “Our aim is to provide qualitative services. We will have such checks frequently,” Mundhe said.

Off to the states

2002-batch IAS officer Praveen Gedam, who has been on a central deputation for quite some time now, is headed to the United States under Fulbright Scholarship to study for a Masters in Public Health at Harvard University. He will rejoin the government of Maharashtra in June 2023, after a gap of six years.