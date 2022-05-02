Mumbai Confidential: Hard at work

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, who recently retired, worked till about 10 pm even on his last day in office. With Friday being his last working day, a stream of visitors kept pouring into his second floor office till about 6.30 pm. Incidentally, April 29 was also Kakani’s 60th birthday.

Staff crunch

Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief Vineet Agarwal has repeatedly been writing to the state government about his department facing a crunch of top officers, replacements for whom have not been provided yet. In the recent round of transfers, additional commissioner of police Nishit Mishra was promoted as IG and posted in the ATS while DCP Paramjit Dahiya was promoted and posted as DIG in the department. These officers will take charge once the transfers come into effect after the Eid bandobast is over. At present, a DCP-rank officer is holding several charges.

Side, please

As MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrived in Aurangabad on Saturday for his rally the next day, a few key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and functionaries were also found staying at the same hotel. These BJP leaders had come to the city for a wedding function. With MNS leaders wanting to accord a grand welcome to their party chief, they told the driver and staff of a key state functionary, and that of a BJP leader, to move their cars from the porch.

(Compiled by Yogesh Naik)