Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Mumbai Confidential: Final touches

While a massive bureaucratic change is due in the state, sources in the BJP have said that deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is personally fine-tuning the postings.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the launch of the trial run of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (MMRCL) Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3, at Aarey Colony in Mumbai, August 30, 2022. (PTI)

While a massive bureaucratic change is due in the state, sources in the BJP have said that deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is personally fine-tuning the postings. He is also said to be screening the list of personal assistants, officers on special duty, private secretaries to be appointed by ministers so that no controversial officers are hired.

Cosying up

Weeks before the delayed transfers of IPS officers – that are likely next week – some IPS officers who were left out in the cold during the previous dispensation with some having cases filed against them, were spotted at the Vidhan Bhavan during the recently concluded Monsoon Session. Many believed that they were trying to meet the powers that be in the new dispensation to get good postings during the transfers. It should become clear in the next few weeks whether their efforts paid off.

In the firing line

Officers of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) are facing the heat in review meetings with CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The duo have been questioning officers on the slow pace of metro routes like 2 B, 4, 7, 5, 2 A. In the last meeting held in the war room, Fadnavis said the issue of car sheds for various Metro routes was not being taken seriously and sites need to be finalised as soon as possible.

Once a VIP, not always 1

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who went to visit Lalbaugcha Raja during the ten-day Ganesh festival with family, is alleged to have been pushed around in the crowd. Pednekar, who represents Chinchpokli–Lower Parel areas, would get special treatment when she was the Mayor. However, with Shiv Sena losing its clout in the state and Pednekar losing her position, Sainiks felt the treatment meted out to her was insulting.

(Compiled by Yogesh Naik and Mohamed Thaver)

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:21:24 am
Delhi Confidential: No Show

