Mumbai Confidential: Facing Backlash

With no state minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet and no clarity on the expansion yet, another Cabinet minister will present the Budget in the legislative council and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly. Usually, the Minister of State (Finance) presents the Budget in the upper House. Both the CM and DCM were to meet Governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday, according to sources. But the expansion now seems to have been postponed again. Taunting the CM over his increased Delhi trips, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar asked him whether he made one on Sunday too.