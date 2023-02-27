scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai Confidential: Facing Backlash

With no state minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet and no clarity on the expansion yet, another Cabinet minister will present the Budget in the legislative council and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly.

Mumbai Confidential, Maharashtra cabinet, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra government, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsDeputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Listen to this article
Mumbai Confidential: Facing Backlash
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With no state minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet and no clarity on the expansion yet, another Cabinet minister will present the Budget in the legislative council and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly. Usually, the Minister of State (Finance) presents the Budget in the upper House. Both the CM and DCM were to meet Governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday, according to sources. But the expansion now seems to have been postponed again. Taunting the CM over his increased Delhi trips, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar asked him whether he made one on Sunday too.

Also Read
Mumbai Confidential, Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Police, Eknath Shinde, Chandrakant Patil, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairs
Mumbai Confidential: Assessing Anger
Shambhuraje Desai, Satara, Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Ramgaonkar, Mantralaya, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, IAS, IAS officer
Mumbai confidential: Surprise Visit
Mumbai confidential: Anger management
Mumbai Confidential: Plan cancelled

Looming Crisis

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad seems to be getting cornered from all quarters from the legal and political side. Awhad hails from Thane — CM Eknath Shinde’s hometown — and is one of the major opponents of Shinde. Now, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi targeted Mumbra — Awhad’s constituency — by holding a public rally there. Over the last few months, difficulties seem to be increasing for Awhad as he prepares to take on Shinde in the upcoming BMC polls.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 04:47 IST
Next Story

Won’t be mute witness to deterioration of law & order: Governor’s warning to TMC govt

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close