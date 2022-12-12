scorecardresearch
Mumbai confidential: Election Attire

In areas with a considerable Gujarati population, photographs of corporators on hoardings show them wearing saree in the Gujarati style with the pleats falling on the right side as against the Maharashtrian style.

Given the narrow margins in the corporation elections, aspirants want to reach out to as many voters as possible.

Ahead of the BMC elections, which is not believed to be too far off, several corporators have started tailoring their sartorial choices in line with their constituency — at least on posters. In areas with a considerable Gujarati population, photographs of corporators on hoardings show them wearing saree in the Gujarati style with the pleats falling on the right side as against the Maharashtrian style. Given the narrow margins in the corporation elections, aspirants want to reach out to as many voters as possible.

Political Bonhomie

At a time when the state is witnessing cut-throat political competition so much that top BJP leadership did not attend the wedding of NCP state president Jayant Patil’s son despite an invitation, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis spent two hours at a book launch event organised by Satyajeet Tambe, former state chief of youth Congress. NCP leader Ajit Pawar gave the event a miss, but Congress’s Balasaheb Thorat was in attendance as Tambe is his nephew. Many in the corridors of power wondered about the reason behind such bonhomie between members of the two rival political parties.

No Clarity

The Winter Session is set to begin on December 19, but the state government is yet to hold a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to finalise the programme and details of the duration of the session. While the session is planned for two weeks, officials are unsure if it will continue post-Christmas. Even though the BAC is planned for December 12, just a week before the start of the Winter Session, no one is sure about the duration of the session.

