Mumbai confidential: Details sought

DETAILS SOUGHT

While mourning proposals for members of both the Houses and eminent personalities are taken up on the first day of the legislature session, senior Shiv Sena leader and former minister Sudhir Joshi’s name was missing in the Legislative Assembly this time. Joshi passed away last month. The development has shocked the Shiv Sena, which is heading the tripartite alliance government, and CM Uddhav Thackeray has sought details on why Joshi’s name was missing from the proposal.

CRACKING THE WHIP

As many as 15 sub-inspectors of the excise department who have refused to take promotion will have to face action. Sources say that these officers did not want promotion as they were reluctant to give up the “plum postings” that they presently enjoy and move to other locations in the state. The general administration department of the state has suggested that their names must not be put in the select list for the next two years and benefits that come with promotion also be withdrawn.