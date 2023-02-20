scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Mumbai Confidential: Assessing Anger

Stung by the recent debacle in MLC elections in Nagpur, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has directed a team of senior party workers to start an assembly feedback drive to ascertain public anger, complaints from his own constituency Nagpur South West.

Pulled Up

Senior officer of the Mumbai Police were recently unhappy with the lower rung for being over-enthusiastic in a particular case involving a minor celebrity and the invoking of stringent sections in the case. Some overseeing officers received a dressing down from the top brass after which the local police did not even press hard to seek custody of the arrested accused, who was sent to judicial custody the very next day after his arrest.

MPSC Headache

Despite state Chief Minsiter writing to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to implement a new exam pattern from 2025, it has not yet been implemented. Students preparing for MPSC come from rural Maharashtra and have been protesting the issue for months now. Concentrated in Pune, a miffed section of students is said to be campaigning against BJP candidates in bypolls, much to the headache of the government.

Eye On 2024

Even as the Lok Sabha polls are 15-months away, BJP has already begun identifying its candidates and it plans to field at least three state ministers for 2024 elections. If insiders are to be believed, Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Chandrakant Patil may contest the LS polls. While Mahajan could be considered for Jalgaon, Patil may contest from Kolhapur/Pune and Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat. A senior BJP general secretary said, “The BJP always likes to promote potential senior state leaders to the Parliament and that paves way for the next generation of leaders.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 03:19 IST
