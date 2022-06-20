Mumbai confidential: Demand For Due Bills

Rayat Kranti Paksha chief Sadabhau Khot recently had to face an embarrassing situation in Sangola when a hotelier cornered him in full media glare, asking him to pay up pending hotel bill of over Rs 60,000. The hotelier claimed that Khot and his supporters, while campaigning during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, had run up bills of over Rs 60,000. An embarrassed Khot tried to pacify the hotelier in front of the media and the public, but later claimed that this was a political conspiracy to defame him.

Virar Fast To Rescue

On Saturday, leader of opposition Pravin Darekar and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan had to travel to Virar to meet Bahujan Vikas Aghadi chief Hitendra Thakur to seek votes for the party’s five candidates in the MLC elections on Monday. They had to travel from Churchgate to Virar, which would have taken them three hours by road. Finally, they decided to travel by Virar Fast, which takes a little over an hour.

Pre-Mature Dreams

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Panday is retiring in June end and there are many aspirants for his post. Last week, one of the aspirants sent his personal staff to check out the office of the police chief, set up recently on second floor of the commissionerate, as well as the other amenities. The staff of this particular aspirant even took pictures of the office and sent it to him. .

New Commissionerate

Some key leaders of Marathwada and a top state minister want a police commissionerate at Nanded. However, in a recent meeting, the Home Department felt that there was no administrative reason for declaring Nanded as a commissionerate. Interestingly, the most recent police commissionerate set up in Maharashtra was in Vasai Virar – Mira Bhayander, but it is yet to get a premises for its headquarters.

Ex-Governor Missing

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Raj Bhavan to inaugurate the ‘Gallery of Revolutionaries’. The gallery has been set up in a British-era bunker, which was discovered in 2016 during the term of the then Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. But when the gallery was inaugurated, Raj Bhavan could not ensure that the former governor attended the event. A Raj Bhavan staffer said Rao will visit the gallery after the monsoon, in October, when he will be coming to Mumbai.

(Compiled by YOGESH NAIK AND ZEESHAN SHAIKH)