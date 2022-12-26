Mumbai Confidential: Cornered By Oppn

Among those who targeted Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case was MP Rahul Shewale, who is affiliated with the Eknath Shinde camp. Eventually, an SIT was announced to investigate the Salian case. However, the opposition soon pounced on Shewale seeking an SIT to probe him over allegations of sexual harassment made against the MP by a woman earlier this year. Many believed that Shewale may not have been the ideal choice to raise these allegations against Aaditya, considering that he also had faced similar allegations recently. On Sunday, Shewale claimed that the woman has links with the Dawood Ibrahim gang and sought an NIA probe into the matter.

Face Off

When Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar and Cooperation Minister Atul Save (BJP) came face-to-face in Nagpur during the Winter Session, Pawar was quick to point out to Save that he had changed a lot after becoming a minister. An embarrassed Save said that it was not the case. The conversation took at a time when the state cooperation department led by Save announced an inquiry against Ajit Pawar-controlled Katraj dairy. Given the inquiry, the duo may come face-to-face again soon.

IPS Transfers

When it comes to IPS transfers, the alacrity with which officers take charge of their new assignments indicates their level of enthusiasm for the post. In the recent transfers of IPS officers, those posted to important postings, especially in Mumbai and nearby commissionerates took charge the very next day, while some others planned to join in the New Year. In one case, an officer who was not in the country, flew down a few days before the joining date to take charge lest some change is made to his sensitive posting in the interim period.

No Easy Task

The Maharashtra state excise department is buzzing with a row regarding transfers of inspectors and sub-inspectors. While transfers in other departments are slowly being streamlined, the staff at the state excise department have been waiting for a smooth transfer process for many months. Adding to the chaos are recommendations from ruling party MLAs. There is a perception that while the Shinde faction MLAs are aggressively giving letters of recommendation, the BJP MLAs continue to get sidelined in the matter.