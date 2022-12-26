scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Mumbai Confidential: Cornered By Oppn

Among those who targeted Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case was MP Rahul Shewale, who is affiliated with the Eknath Shinde camp.

Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackeray, Rahul Shewale, Eknath Shinde, State Excise Department, atul save, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsShiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

Among those who targeted Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case was MP Rahul Shewale, who is affiliated with the Eknath Shinde camp. Eventually, an SIT was announced to investigate the Salian case. However, the opposition soon pounced on Shewale seeking an SIT to probe him over allegations of sexual harassment made against the MP by a woman earlier this year. Many believed that Shewale may not have been the ideal choice to raise these allegations against Aaditya, considering that he also had faced similar allegations recently. On Sunday, Shewale claimed that the woman has links with the Dawood Ibrahim gang and sought an NIA probe into the matter.

Face Off

When Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar and Cooperation Minister Atul Save (BJP) came face-to-face in Nagpur during the Winter Session, Pawar was quick to point out to Save that he had changed a lot after becoming a minister. An embarrassed Save said that it was not the case. The conversation took at a time when the state cooperation department led by Save announced an inquiry against Ajit Pawar-controlled Katraj dairy. Given the inquiry, the duo may come face-to-face again soon.

IPS Transfers

When it comes to IPS transfers, the alacrity with which officers take charge of their new assignments indicates their level of enthusiasm for the post. In the recent transfers of IPS officers, those posted to important postings, especially in Mumbai and nearby commissionerates took charge the very next day, while some others planned to join in the New Year. In one case, an officer who was not in the country, flew down a few days before the joining date to take charge lest some change is made to his sensitive posting in the interim period.

No Easy Task

The Maharashtra state excise department is buzzing with a row regarding transfers of inspectors and sub-inspectors. While transfers in other departments are slowly being streamlined, the staff at the state excise department have been waiting for a smooth transfer process for many months. Adding to the chaos are recommendations from ruling party MLAs. There is a perception that while the Shinde faction MLAs are aggressively giving letters of recommendation, the BJP MLAs continue to get sidelined in the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 02:12:50 am
Next Story

SCERT launches study to evaluate students on FLN skills under NIPUN Bharat Mission

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close