Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Mumbai Confidential: Comeback Time

There is a buzz that senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who was under the scanner during the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for allegedly tapping phones of its leaders, is set to make a return to the state with the new government at the helm.

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla (File Photo)

There is a buzz that senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who was under the scanner during the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for allegedly tapping phones of its leaders, is set to make a return to the state with the new government at the helm. Shukla who faced two FIRs and has been chargesheeted in one case had gone on a central deputation and was posted in Hyderabad. However, with the new government in the state, Shukla is said to be keen on returning and decks are being cleared for her “honourable re-entry” into the state police force.

WAIT OVER

The posts of guardian secretaries has been lying vacant with the state administration for some time time. On Friday, Development commissioner Harshdeep Kamble was made guardian secretary of Aurangabad, finance secretary Shaila A of Buldhana, and education secretary Ranjeet Deol of Gondia.

FUTURE READY

Since the recent batches of IPS are quite big, the chances of promotion of officers will be quite tough. Keeping this in mind, a joint commissioner in the city police is encouraging a number of superintendent and deputy IG rank officers to go on central deputation. Being on deputation at a younger age will ensure that they could go on important central posting once they are senior enough and when promotions to DG rank posts or additional DG rank posts get tougher.

TO CM’s NOTICE

The son of an MLA from Eknath Shinde camp has been quite “active” in some government departments. He has been directly telling officers to issue notices to his opponents and also get his works done. Some of these officers have sent a message to their higher ups in Mantralaya so that CM Shinde can be briefed about this “unnecessary intrusion”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 11:27:31 pm
