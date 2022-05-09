Mumbai confidential: Blocked

Former MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeev was recently in for a surprise when he found that he was blocked by the authority’s Twitter handle. Ironically, it was Rajeev who had started the handle on the micro-blogging website. Sources in the bureaucracy said that a few at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) were upset with Rajeev’s name being mentioned twice by dignitaries during a Metro inauguration event a few weeks back.

Dharavi has always been a popular destination for people visiting from abroad. Friday was no exception when the Australian consul general in Mumbai, Peter Truswell, went on a visit to the slum area with local MLA and minister Varsha Gaikwad. He seemed quite interested in self-finance groups, says Gaikwad. Truswell ended up spending more than 2.5 hours in the area, beyond the original plan of two hours. And while leaving, he made sure to snack on vada pao – Mumbai’s signature dish.

Going by current postings, it does not look like any Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer wants to work at Haffkine Bio pharma. Located at Parel, the firm manufactures a lot of antibiotics and is also in-charge of procuring medicines for all government set-ups in the state. Until a year back, Sandeep Rathod of Tripura cadre worked here as a managing director. He was replaced by Madhavi Khode who went to Nagpur in three months after being appointed in February this year. Last week, Madan Nagargoje, an MP-cadre IAS officer, was appointed to work here.

