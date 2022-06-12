Mumbai confidential: Anger management

June 12, 2022 10:47:46 pm
Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had for long held an image of being a no- nonsense politician in his earlier roles as a minister and speaker. But with age, many thought he had mellowed down with no instance of him being annoyed at anyone in the workplace being reported in the last two years. But on Tuesday, a number of official were in for a surprise. During a meeting held in his chamber for supplementary demands, he, visibly upset at officers of the home department and certain police officers for not doing their homework properly, said that the department had become lethargic and needed to pull up its socks. Many of the officers who are new and had never seen Walse Patil in this avtar were shocked and kept discussing about his outburst later on as well.
Admission worries
With the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government putting a general ban on all transfers till June 30, a number of officers in the government who are expecting to be transferred are worried whether their children will get admission in the places of their new postings. The general administration department in Mantralaya and the establishment wings of various department are flooded with queries on when the transfers would exactly happen – a question to which the departments don’t have conclusive answers.
(Compiled by Yogesh Naik)
