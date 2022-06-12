Mumbai confidential: Anger management

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had for long held an image of being a no- nonsense politician in his earlier roles as a minister and speaker. But with age, many thought he had mellowed down with no instance of him being annoyed at anyone in the workplace being reported in the last two years. But on Tuesday, a number of official were in for a surprise. During a meeting held in his chamber for supplementary demands, he, visibly upset at officers of the home department and certain police officers for not doing their homework properly, said that the department had become lethargic and needed to pull up its socks. Many of the officers who are new and had never seen Walse Patil in this avtar were shocked and kept discussing about his outburst later on as well.