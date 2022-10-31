Mumbai Confidential: Actions Speak Louder

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is going to great lengths to come across as a man of action. Saturday provided him one such opportunity in Nandurbar. In a packed auditorium, former Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi was talking about delay in the sanction of funds for certain development projects in the tribal-dominated district. Even as Raghuvanshi was speaking, Shinde got on the phone with someone and hinted in front of the large audience that the work would get done.

Conspicuous By Absence

In the recently held meeting organised by NCB (western region) on drug trafficking and national security presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar on October 26, states along the western coast were represented by their CMs. Maharashtra was the only exception with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis representing the state from Nagpur via video conferencing. While Fadnavis is known to have a good understanding of the NDPS laws, many wondered why the CM did not represent the state.

No Smiles For Camera?

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s photography skills are well-known. Another politician making his presence felt in the field is senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik who is being praised for his photography skills and is even holding an exhibition in Mumbai. However, knowing his tiff with a large section of state Congress leaders, especially from Vidarbha, few party leaders are reportedly making an effort to visit the venue.

For Wrong Reasons

IAS officer Nandkumar, while in the School Education department, had attracted the ire of activists, researchers in the field for certain decisions and the manner in which those decisions were taken. Now, holding the administrative charge of the OBC department, he seems to have rubbed minister Atul Save the wrong way with his style of functioning. The minister has reportedly written a letter to him. The OBC department of the current government has been in the news for the last two weeks now, much to the discomfort of the leadership of the ruling party.

Lessons In Unwinding

Running the city and its infrastructure is a time consuming affair. However, some senior IPS and IAS officials of Navi Mumbai are known to be gravitating towards the nine-hole golf course at Kharghar where they receive training early morning on most weekdays.