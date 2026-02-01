Mumbai Confidential

Who will replace Sunetra Pawar in RS?

With Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as deputy CM in the Mahayuti government, the question being debated in the corridors of power is who will take her place in the Rajya Sabha. The buzz in the Mahayuti is that the ruling BJP will leave it to the NCP to decide the candidate. Be it from their family or party. The name in reckoning is Parth Pawar. The Baramati Assembly seat following Ajit Pawar’s death will go to Sunetra. It is going to be unopposed in the bypolls as no political party will field a candidate against her as a tribute to Ajit Pawar.

New deputy CM, old guard

Sunetra Pawar has been sworn in as the new deputy CM, but the old staff of Ajit Pawar is unlikely to be changed. The old and trusted aides of Ajit Pawar worked with him for years and he commanded uncompromising dedication from them. The new deputy CM is inexperienced in matters of administration and the old staff is all set to extend administrative wisdom to their new boss.

CM not to campaign in ZP polls

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided not to campaign in the zilla parishad elections. All 22 rallies across the state, where polls are scheduled within seven days, planned originally have been called off in the backdrop of the death of Ajit Pawar. However, the BJP has urged local units to continue their campaign. And the CM is likely to make an appeal through video seeking public support in the local body polls.