Mumbai confidential: Out of Syllabus

A large number of staffers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, who appeared for an exam for the assistant commissioner post, were stumped by the questions in the papers by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). BMC staffers said they were asked questions on zilla parishad and gram panchayat, which do not pertain to civic administration. They are now preparing to move the court as they feel that the MPSC framed the questions keeping in mind revenue department officers, who were also the candidates.

In The Lurch

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir has been left in the lurch after the party announced a ticket for former MLA Sunil Shinde in the MLC polls, to be held in December. Shinde represented Worli constituency and gave up his seat for Aaditya Thackeray. Ahir would have been the NCP candidate in Worli but the Sena made him cross over as they wanted an easy win for Aaditya.

Dream Job

IPS officer Naval Bajaj, who had applied for central deputation, had his dream come true. He had always aspired to join the CBI. Last week, the IPS officer of the 1995 batch of Maharashtra cadre was appointed as joint director in the central agency.

Undaunted

At an open-air function in Pune on Sunday, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil was making a speech when it began raining suddenly. His bodyguard came up with an umbrella, but Patil waved him away and continued his speech. Some unkindly think he was trying to do a Sharad Pawar.