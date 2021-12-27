Mumbai confidential: Post Proposal

The Maharashtra government has sent a proposal to the Union Public Service Commissioner to reconsider Acting DGP Sanjay Pandey’s name for empanelment for Maharashtra DGP. The list of three IPS officers shortlisted by the UPSC includes the names of Hemant Nagrale, Rajnish Seth and K Venkatesham. The state, however, does not seem keen on having any of these three as the head of the police for now, and wants Pandey to continue till his retirement in June 2022.

Early shift Dilip Pandharpatte, who was appointed as Director General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra from January 2020 and also promoted as secretary of the same department, was inexplicably shunted out from his post earlier this month before he completed a year at the helm of the department. The state government has now given additional charge of the DGIPR to Deepak Kapoor, who is the managing director of Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation, while Pandharpatte was appointed secretary of the Water Conservation Department. Contributed by YOGESH NAIK