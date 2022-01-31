Mumbai confidential: Taking No Chances

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of Covid-19 measures, including mandatory face masks, in England, a section of Maharashtra ministers voiced suggestions of similar easing of restrictions in the state as well in a recent cabinet meeting. The majority, however, felt that the state should be cautious and take a final decision in this regard only after consultations with experts and the state task force.

Biopic On Dighe

Late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, who played a pivotal role in expanding the party in Thane and adjoining districts, is soon set to get a biopic of his own. With this, Dighe becomes the second Shiv Sena leader after party founder Bal Thackeray to get a biopic of his own. The announcement of the film was made last week on the occasion of the 70th birth anniversary of Dighe who passed away in 2001.

On Central Deputation

The list of IPS officers from Maharashtra to go on deputation to the CBI keeps getting longer with the latest entrant being IG Rajesh Pradhan. Holding the post of Inspector General, coastal security, Pradhan was recently awarded a medal for meritorious service on Republic Day by the Centre. While a transfer order for Pradhan was issued last year, it was only last week that he was relieved by the Maharashtra Police. Former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal is currently heading the CBI.