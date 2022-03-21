This doctor in Kerala’s Palakkad trekked through forest to treat Covid patients in tribal areas

As India battled with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April-May last year, doctors and healthcare workers – the ‘true heroes’ – risked their own lives to save the lives of others.

Among many such heroes is Dr Sukanya AK, who works as an assistant surgeon at the Pudur Family Health Care Center in Attapadi, Palakkad.

“She didn’t have any fears even when she was wading through neck-deep water. She held my hand and said, ‘Sajesh etta, vaa polam (Brother Sajesh, come on, let’s go)’ and crossed the river. She worked in many medical camps and visited every tribal village here with other doctors, but never said no to work in a tough situation”, recalls Sajesh who works as an ambulance driver at the Pudur Family Healthcare Center (FHC) in Attapadi, Palakkad.

In May 2021, when the Puthur Domiciliary Care Centre learned that three members from a family in Murugula had developed a high fever, a team headed by Dr Sukanya went to the tribal village. Murugula tribal village includes Irula, Muduga, and Kurumba tribes, and is located 20 km from Attapadi.

However, the vehicle in which they were travelling got stuck in a forest area due to heavy rainfall. This is when the team decided to trek nearly four kilometres to reach the tribal area, says Dr Vinith, assistant surgeon, Pudur FHC.

“We wondered how they (tribals) got infected with such a deadly virus. Without a second thought, a team comprising Dr Sukanya, health inspector Sunil Vasu, junior health inspector Saiju, and driver Sajesh Alakkal decided to walk into the wild. I am really proud of her,” says Dr Vinith.

“She (Dr Sukanya) is very dedicated, hard working, and cooperative. In Pudur, we didn’t have any big buildings to create healthcare centers for Covid patients. As the number of cases rose, we eventually converted the boys’ high school and hostel into Domicile Covid domicile care centre with 100 and 75 beds respectively,” Dr Vinith adds.

“At the beginning, the tribal people were very reluctant to take swab tests even as some of them had fever. We convinced them and wanted to shift those who needed treatment to the primary healthcare centre. But there was no network to make a phone call and arrange an ambulance. So we walked till Mukkali and made a few calls and brought tribal people to Pudur DCC by an ambulance on the same day.” says Sukanya.

“This has accidentally happened. On that day, I was in charge of the out-patient department. We came to know about Murugula people, we just went there. Not just me, anyone in my place would’ve done the same thing,” she adds.

Health minister praises efforts

The healthcare team’s efforts were also praised by politicians and celebrities. Kerala health minister Veena George called the team and appreciated their work.

“I was in such a shock when the minister’s PA called me. Many people across the state called us and praised our work on that day. But a call from the minister was something I least expected. I was speechless, like today, when I am facing the camera,” Sukanya smiles.

“Even in this hilly tribal area with low density, the RTPCR and antigen tests are done quickly to isolate Covid-positive people and prevent infection from spreading further. With more than 40 healthcare workers, Schedule Tribes promoters, doctors, and nurses we achieved about 95 per cent to 96 per cent vaccination rate in the Pudur area. I’ve worked in Palakkad District Hospital, one of the busiest hospitals in the state. Eight years of work at this place helped me to tackle pressure during the second wave of the pandemic. My co-workers, family, and friends have been very supportive. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible,” says Sukanya.

When Indian Express asked her whether the Pudur DCC faced any difficulties in terms of medical facilities, Sukanya said: “Being a part of this healthcare system during the Covid pandemic gives me more pleasure and pride. We could do something during this outbreak. It doesn’t matter whether we have sufficient facilities or not. We have to overcome or manage this pandemic situation together. Apart from the facilities, both the government and healthcare workers are doing their best. As everyone says, these too shall pass.”

“There are more than 80 tribal villages in the Attapadi area. The DCC (Domiciliary Care Centre ) at Pudur was closed recently as the government asked to vacate all educational institutions across the state for school and college reopening. Most of our people are vaccinated. People with milder symptoms isolate themselves at home. If anyone needs treatment, they go to the Pudur family healthcare centre and doctors refer them to Agali Covid-19 Second-Line Treatment Centre,” says Rajan, Zilla Secretary, Adivasi Kshema Samithi district committee.

“The doctors and medical staff at Pudur FHCC are lifesavers. We are blessed to have such a dedicated team,” Rajan adds.