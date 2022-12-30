What’s on Ludhiana: 3-day expo on agriculture and dairy technology from Jan 20

An international exhibition on agriculture machinery and dairy technology is scheduled to be held from January 20-22, 2023, at the Ludhiana Exhibition Centre in Punjab’s Sahnewal city.

It is the third edition of the expo organised by Udan Media and Communication Pvt Ltd with the support of the central Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Bureau of Indian Standards, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR). It is being organised in association with the Punjab State Agriculture Implement Manufacturer Association (PSAIMA) and is supported also by the Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association (AMMA, India).

Baldev Singh, chairman of the PSAIMA, said that India Agri Progress Expo- 2023 would serve as a one-step forum where farmers can experience the latest technological products that help them enhance their capabilities.

“As we know, the Indian government is promoting the agricultural industry and farmers in many ways. So with this, we are also taking a step ahead to promote the agriculture industries by organising this exhibition, by which the level of agriculture will get a boom with the advancement of newer technologies,” he said.

Singh added that the expo was a one-stop platform for farmers, farm machinery manufacturers, policy makers and the spare parts industry.

Sarabjeet Singh, secretary of the AMMA, said that the exhibitors would display machinery that will help farmers with the management of their crops and dairy products. “The machinery regarding management of stubble, irrigation system, drone technology etc will be displayed here. Moreover, today farmers are facing a labour shortage and in that case machines will help the farmers overcome the shortage of labour,” he said.

Dr Rajveer Singh of the ICAR said, “As the government of India has declared year 2023 as a year of millets, we will use this platform to create awareness about the uses and benefits of the millet crop.”

Advertisement

Dr Mahesh Narang of PAU also stressed the importance of promoting millet cultivation, which he said had decreased substantially after the green revolution.

G S Dhillon, managing director of Udan Media and Communication Pvt Ltd, said the expo would have 200 manufacturers from all over India displaying their latest products in the agriculture and allied categories. On display would be more than 3,000 products such as combines, tractors, super seeder, straw reapers, laser levellers, threshers, power tillers, disc harrows and sprayers. Top-quality prom dairy equipment and food processing machinery would also be on display.

“We are very much sure that this exhibition will help Indian SMEs (small- and medium-sized enterprises) to upgrade their industry as well as be a helpful step towards our dream of “Make in India”, he said.

Advertisement

Dhillon said the expo would be open to farmers, dealers and distributors of different agriculture and dairy segments.

“We expect around 50,000 visitors to attend this grand show. Approximately 2,000 dealers and distributors are visiting. A to-and-fro shuttle service will be provided to dealers and distributors from Sherpur Chowk to the exhibition centre,” he added.