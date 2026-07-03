Ram Mandir ‘theft’: Cops seize ‘proceeds of crime’ — car bought by accused

Outside the District Jail as police escort Avinash Shukla, an accused arrested in the Ram Temple donations 'theft' case, in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI video grab)

Ayodhya Police Friday seized Ram Temple ‘theft’ accused Avinash Shukla’s car, which they suspect was purchased with proceeds from the alleged crime, said a senior police officer.

Police took Shukla into custody remand during the day. Sources said police had sought his custody as part of efforts to recover more of the allegedly stolen money and trace a vehicle suspected to be linked to the case.

Sources had earlier said that fresh searches at his home had led to the recovery of Rs 20.39 lakh in denominations of Rs 500, 200, 100, 50, 20, and 10; and USD 1,121 in the denominations of 100, 50, 20, 10, 5, and 1. The maximum cash was in Rs 500 denomination – over 3,000 currency notes.