Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Gyanvapi case: Fresh plea in Varanasi court over worship right

The court of district judge AK Vishwesha heard the matter, but did not issue any order on the seer's plea, said District Government Counsel (Civil) Mahendra Prasad Pandey.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
June 8, 2022 1:12:08 am
Security personnel guard outside the Gyanvapi mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. (PTI Photo)

The Varanasi district court on Tuesday heard a fresh civil suit filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand seeking permission to offer prayers to the Shivling claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

During the hearing, the seer’s counsel pressed on the urgency of the suit. However, the court has to decide whether the matter can be heard when the civil court is closed for summer break.

The court is likely to issue an order on Wednesday.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand—who had filed this suit on June 4 — started fast unto death last week after he was denied permission to offer prayers to the Shivling claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi complex.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during a videography survey of the complex last month.

The court of district judge is already hearing an application challenging the maintainability of another plea from five women who have sought the right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi complex. The next date of hearing in that application is July 4.

On May 30, a local fast-track court had listed the next hearing of another application– seeking permission to worship the claimed Shivling — for July 8. In that suit, the petitioner has also sought a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex.

