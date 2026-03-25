Why L Sivaramakrishnan is pained: ‘Because of my darkness, people dismissed me… I wanted to forget, forget, forget’

He was 17 when he made his Test debut, 19 when he dazzled with his spin. Yet, Sivaramakrishnan, once hailed as India’s most naturally gifted cricketer, nursed deep wounds. Days after he quit the BCCI commentary panel alleging discrimination, he opens up to The Indian Express.