From Gaddafi’s prisons to Tihar, the many wars of Matthew VanDyke

On March 13, 2011, a 30-year-old American from Baltimore city was “struck on the head” in an ambush near the Libyan oil town of Brega and woke up a prisoner of Muammar Gaddafi. He would spend the next 166 days in solitary confinement.

Exactly 15 years later, on March 13, 2026, the man, Matthew Aaron VanDyke, was arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Kolkata airport. The same day, six Ukrainians – Hurba Petro, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk and Viktor Kaminskyi – were arrested in a coordinated swoop from Lucknow and Delhi airports.

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The NIA alleged the seven were part of a group that had entered India on tourist visas, travelled through Assam, and moved into the protected border state of Mizoram. From Mizoram, they allegedly entered Myanmar, where, the agency alleged, they trained banned Indian insurgent groups and supplied them with weapons, including drones, and terrorist hardware from Europe. The charges against them — of conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India — were grave enough for the NIA to slap the stringent Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against them.

Matthew VanDyke calls himself a ‘freedom fighter and prisoner of war in the Libyan civil war’. (Source: Express Photo) Matthew VanDyke calls himself a ‘freedom fighter and prisoner of war in the Libyan civil war’. (Source: Express Photo)

But then, after a little over six months in custody, most of it in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, late September, Matthew VanDyke and his six Ukrainian co-accused walked out of prison on default bail and took the first flight out to their respective countries.

Then, in an unexpected twist to an already unusual case, VanDyke appeared in a Delhi court on October 23. With the NIA saying it needed three months to probe the terror charges against him, the court, citing VanDyke’s compliance, allowed him to leave for the US and return to India in February 2027.

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Questions followed, all of which surrounded the man and his affiliations.

Who is Matthew VanDyke?

A “mercenary” with a knack for finding himself in dramatic situations in some of the most conflict-ridden regions of the world? A CIA agent, a charge that has followed him everywhere in the last few decades? A “motorcycling, freedom-fighting, filmmaking activist (and prisoner)” — “an accidental warrior”, as a 2013 report in the City Paper, a Baltimore publication, called him? A “committed pro-democracy activist”, as friends and associates describe him?

Between 2007-09, VanDyke travelled across the Arab world on his motorcycle. (Source: Express Photo) Between 2007-09, VanDyke travelled across the Arab world on his motorcycle. (Source: Express Photo)

On his website, the American calls himself a “freedom fighter and prisoner of war in the Libyan civil war”, an “award-winning filmmaker”, a “war correspondent in Iraq and Afghanistan”, founder of Sons of Liberty International (SOLI, “the first military contracting firm run on non-profit principles”), and an “international security analyst”.

From all accounts, including Point & Shoot, a 2014 award-winning documentary based on Matthew VanDyke’s journeys, these are labels he has walked in and out of as he turned up in the most unlikeliest of places, from Mauritania to Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and now, India and Myanmar. Which is what makes him notoriously hard to tag, and pin down.

Requests by The Indian Express for an interview with VanDyke went unanswered.

The boy from Baltimore

Matthew VanDyke was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 11, 1979, as the only child of Sharon VanDyke, a retired elementary school principal, and Edgar VanDyke, a seafood broker. After his parents divorced when he was three, he was raised by his mother and grandparents in a South Baltimore house that had been in the family for generations, the City Paper reported in 2013.

VanDyke graduated in political science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 2002. (Source: Express Photo) VanDyke graduated in political science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 2002. (Source: Express Photo)

He attended two private schools and took a high school equivalency diploma before graduating in political science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), in 2002. It was at UMBC, the report says, in classes taught by the late Middle East specialist Louis Cantori, that he developed a fascination for the Arab world.

Thomas Schaller, one of his professors at UMBC, refused to comment on his former student for this story. In a 2011 interview to the Associated Press, Schaller had described VanDyke as one of his smartest students, someone with a “thirst for life”.

The Indian Express reached out to Professor Brian Grodsky, Department Chair of the Political Science Department at UMBC, who said VanDyke left the university “well before my time”.

Two years later, Matthew VanDyke earned a Master’s in Security Studies, with a West Asia concentration, from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service.

It was here, he told the City Paper, that his fascination for a career in the CIA clashed with his opposition to the Iraq war. “…I had wanted to work for the CIA, to start out as an analyst and then transition into the operations side. But my worldview changed with the Iraq War,” he is quoted as telling journalist Van Smith.

In Point & Shoot, he talks about how, after failed attempts at finding an alternative career path, in 2007, inspired by Alby Mangels, an Australian adventurer who filmed his ‘world safari’ journeys, he decided to do something similar — film his motorcycle journeys across West Asia, a region he had specialised in while in university, but never visited.

Interactive · Tap to follow From Gaddafi’s prisons to Tihar: the journey of Matthew VanDyke Photo: matthewvandyke.com An Express profile The many wars of Matthew VanDyke “Freedom fighter”, “award-winning filmmaker”, “war correspondent”, founder of SOLI: the labels on his website. Follow the American arrested by India’s NIA in March 2026 through other people’s wars, stop by stop. Tap to continue → Stop 1 of 12 2006 Spain Stayed for eight months before launching his motorcycle journeys. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 2 of 12 2007 Morocco Kicked off his motorcycle journey across the Arab world from here, before travelling through these countries between 2007 and 2009: Mauritania Tunisia Libya Jordan Syria Turkey Egypt ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 3 of 12 Iraq Taught English in Kurdistan, and embedded with US forces in early 2009 as a correspondent for The Baltimore Examiner. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 4 of 12 2010 Afghanistan Reached Bagram in November and was embedded with US forces. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 5 of 12 2011 Libya Arrived in Benghazi on March 6 and was captured near Brega on March 13. Freed from prison on August 24, he rejoined rebel forces. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 6 of 12 2012–13 Syria Filmed Not Anymore: A Story of Revolution in Aleppo, and released it. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 7 of 12 2014 Iraq Returned to Iraq in 2014, when SOLI started working there. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 8 of 12 2018 Philippines Reached the Philippines, where SOLI was working with a counterterrorism force. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 9 of 12 2019 His claim Venezuela Says he conducted covert operations with rebels, a claim he made on X in January 2025. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 10 of 12 March 2022 Ukraine Says he enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a combatant. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 11 of 12 2025–26 Myanmar The NIA alleges VanDyke and six Ukrainians entered Myanmar from Mizoram and trained armed groups. His family says he is innocent of all charges. ← Back Tap to continue → Stop 12 of 12 2026 India Arrested at Kolkata airport on March 13, 2026. ← Back Tap to continue → Where things stand Out on default bail After a little over six months in custody, most of it in Tihar Jail, he was granted default bail on September 18 and flew out on September 25. He returned for a court hearing on October 23 and flew out the next day. The court has extended his permission to stay abroad till February 24. The case has not formally ended. ← Back Start again ↺ Motorcycle journey (route indicative) A stop on his journey Route as alleged by the NIA Source: The Indian Express; NIA court filings; VanDyke’s website and posts on X; City Paper (Baltimore). Routes are indicative. The Myanmar route and activities are NIA allegations; the case has not formally ended. Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan Express InfoGenIE

Between 2007 and 2010, he is said to have travelled across North Africa and West Asia with a camera, from Morocco and Mauritania to Libya, Syria, and later through Iraq and Iran to Afghanistan.

The more Matthew VanDyke travelled and the more people and friends he made, the farther he went from his goal of making his motorcycle adventure film. It was around this time, his associates say, that he started believing he needed to “be part of revolutions”.

By the time he landed in Tripoli, the capital of war-torn Libya, in 2011, he had made friends with Libyans who were fighting against Gaddafi’s regime, and plunged straight into the war.

He was captured within weeks and held in a cell in Tripoli’s Maktab al-Nasser prison for 85 days, and then in Abu Salim prison for another 81, say reports. For months, the Gaddafi government denied it had him.

With VanDyke missing, his then “girlfriend” Lauren Fischer and mother Sharon VanDyke ran a public campaign to find him, enlisting a Maryland Congressman, Dutch Ruppersberger, to press his case. On May 23, 2011, Ruppersberger held a news conference to draw attention to VanDyke’s disappearance.

As rights groups lobbied for his release, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) counted him among 17 journalists detained or believed to be held by the Gaddafi government, according to a report in the Associated Press.

Gia Santos, VanDyke’s former girlfriend who works with SOLI and recently led the campaign for his release from Tihar. (Source: Express Photo) Gia Santos, VanDyke’s former girlfriend who works with SOLI and recently led the campaign for his release from Tihar. (Source: Express Photo)

Then, on August 24, 2011, amid the chaos that had gripped Tripoli, the guards at the Abu Salim facility, where he was kept, fled and he and other prisoners were freed, according to an account on VanDyke’s personal website. He refused to go home and enlisted in the rebel National Liberation Army with his Libyan friends and fought in the battle for Sirte, his website says, before returning to Baltimore in November 2011.

After it emerged that VanDyke had been involved with rebel forces, rather than acting strictly as an independent journalist, the CPJ distanced itself from him.

“Matthew VanDyke was identified as a journalist in CPJ’s 2011 census based on information provided by his family and news reports regarding his previous work as a journalist. Following the emergence of information about his involvement in combat in Libya, CPJ subsequently revised its assessment,” Kunal Majumder, Asia-Pacific Program Coordinator at CPJ told The Indian Express. “CPJ does not include individuals who engage in combat in its killed, missing, and imprisoned datasets.”

The next war VanDyke went to, he went with a camera. In October 2012, he went to the Syrian city of Aleppo, where he spent about a month filming Not Anymore: A Story of Revolution, a short documentary built around two Syrians, the journalist Nour Kelze and a rebel commander fighting the Bashar al-Assad regime.

The Indian Express reached out to Kelze, who is yet to respond.

With Syrian state television branding him a terrorist, VanDyke told the City Paper, “it became quite dangerous for me.”

In 2014, American director and producer Marshall Curry’s Point and Shoot, shot from VanDyke’s footage in Syria, won Best Documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The same year, VanDyke founded SOLI, a US-registered non-profit that says it provides free military training, advice and supplies to forces fighting authoritarian regimes and terrorists.

Gia Santos, VanDyke’s former girlfriend who works with SOLI and recently led the campaign for his release from Tihar, told The Indian Express, “Ultimately, SOLI stands for freedom.” On the “free military training” that SOLI provides, she said, “Self-defence is important, whether you are defending your home, or defending yourself from an attack by a stranger… But for Matthew, it’s about democracy. It’s not just about the defence of freedom.”

VanDyke enlisted in the armed forces of Ukraine as a combatant. (Source: Express Photo) VanDyke enlisted in the armed forces of Ukraine as a combatant. (Source: Express Photo)

While SOLI claims its first mission was training the Nineveh Plain Protection Units, an Assyrian Christian force fighting in Iraq, in 2018, it worked with a counter-terrorism force in the Philippines. Since March 2022, it has trained and supplied Ukrainian forces.

VanDyke has said he also enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a combatant. “When he decides to do something, he’s going to do it, one way or another… He’s usually very involved with a lot of the missions,” Santos said.

In January 2025, VanDyke claimed on X that he had been running covert operations with Venezuelan rebels since 2019.

It was this work, training armed groups in other people’s wars, that the NIA would place at the centre of its case.

Jailed in India

On March 27, after 11 days of police custody, a special NIA court remanded VanDyke and the Ukrainians in judicial custody, following which they were transferred to Tihar jail on April 6.

VanDyke at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue NIA court. VanDyke at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue NIA court.

According to the NIA’s initial remand papers, the accused had entered Mizoram, a protected area, and then crossed the international border into Myanmar.

The NIA alleged that the accused were involved in illegally “importing huge consignments of drones from Europe to Myanmar via India” for the use of “ethnic armed groups” that were targeting the Myanmarese military junta.

The allegations grew stronger in the months that followed. In an application dated August 19, the NIA sought permission to interrogate VanDyke and his Ukrainian associate, Kaminskyi, in Tihar.

“…The Central Government has received credible information indicating the involvement of certain Ukrainian and US Nationals in a drone attack on a civilian aircraft in Myanmar,” the NIA said in the application.

While the agency built its case, VanDyke was fighting another battle inside Tihar.

Sources in Tihar’s high-security Jail 8/9, where he was lodged in a single cell, say he “wasn’t friendly” with other inmates and barely interacted with anyone else.

In an application moved in July before Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma, VanDyke claimed that “oily” and “greasy” food served in Tihar jail had forced him to go hungry and prompted him to go on strike.

“…the Applicant/Accused is a citizen of America who is not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prison, which is predominantly spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy in nature,” the application said, claiming VanDyke lost nearly 30 pounds (14 kg) and developed vision problems.

He also requested a kitchen-like set-up with a list of 19 items so that he could cook for himself. On the list of items he demanded were lentils, protein-rich foods such as red meat, chicken, and fish (shrimp), uncooked noodles, pasta, uncooked rice, potatoes, onions, beans, spices, bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk, and bottled water. VanDyke had also asked for an induction cooker/stove, pots, bowls, and a plastic chopper.

Sources said he was granted most of these, including a cook to meet his special diet needs.

With VanDyke in Tihar jail, his mother Sharon and former girlfriend Santos led a campaign for his release. With VanDyke in Tihar jail, his mother Sharon and former girlfriend Santos led a campaign for his release.

Outside, a familiar campaign was under way. Fifteen years after Libya, his mother Sharon fought the same campaign. During his months in Tihar, the family issued statements through his X account and through his organisation, wrote to the US Embassy and pressed American lawmakers.

“The family of @Matt_VanDyke seeks urgent U.S. diplomatic intervention as he is presently still denied basic detainee rights, and is being kept in solitary confinement at Tihar Jail 8/9 in Delhi, India. Matthew is innocent of all charges against him. Throughout his career, he has documented human suffering and provided humanitarian assistance to people affected by conflict and crisis. It is time to bring #MatthewVanDyke back home,” a September 2 tweet on his X account read.

“You have to know Matthew to understand why he does what he does,” Sharon VanDyke said in an interview in May, according to a post on X by VanDyke’s former girlfriend Santos, who handles social media for SOLI and has issued statements on the family’s behalf.

Santos told The Indian Express, “Matthew has not talked about the conditions inside the cell. I think that’s a conversation that he has had with his mom, rather than with me. He got a five-minute emergency call (while in jail) per month, which he used to call his mom. She did mention a few things to me. I think he told her that he made a friendship there, a friend or two.”

VanDyke flies out

Then came September 8, the 180th day of the custody of VanDyke and the six Ukrainians, by which time the NIA had to file a chargesheet in the special court.

When it did so, the agency invoked only Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, offences that can be compounded before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). There was no mention of the terror charge, though the FIR was registered under Section 18 of the UAPA (punishment for being part of a terrorist conspiracy). The NIA told the court it needed more time to finish the investigation into the terror charges.

An official of the NIA told The Indian Express, “The investigation is still ongoing. The chargesheet that has been filed is not a final chargesheet.”

VanDyke was in Ukraine before he was arrested in India. VanDyke was in Ukraine before he was arrested in India.

With no UAPA in the chargesheet filed within the statutory 180 days, on September 18, VanDyke and the Ukrainians were granted default bail.

The court called the chargesheet “piecemeal” because it covered only the immigration offences while the UAPA probe was on.

The seven accused were subsequently discharged in the Foreigners Act case after the FRRO compounded the offences and imposed a penalty of Rs 5.5 lakh on each of them.

Next came the plea to go abroad. The seven asked for six weeks to return to their countries and meet their families, a plea the court allowed on September 24 on the condition that they return in a month.

“The right to travel abroad is an extension of fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution… which cannot be taken lightly… and a balance has to be struck,” the court said.

Though the case has not formally ended — the NIA can still file a supplementary chargesheet if it establishes UAPA offences — the agency told the court that the physical presence in India of VanDyke and the others would not be needed in the near future to complete the investigation.

On September 25, VanDyke and the others flew out of India.

Less than a month later, on October 23, VanDyke was back in India, stunning those who said he wouldn’t show up.

Santos said, “Even the court agreed that you can show up virtually… But he felt it was important that he showed up. He has nothing against India. Everything that was done was done, not against India, and I would say, and I would even dare to say, was in support of India.”

That day, dressed in a formal white shirt and black trousers, he walked into Judge Sharma’s courtroom at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, with a beige envelope in his hand. He told the court that he wanted legal aid counsel as he didn’t have money to pay a private lawyer.

He also filed an application in court seeking the release of his seized personal items.

The same day, the court extended till February 24 the permission granted to VanDyke and six Ukrainians to remain abroad. The six Ukrainians did not return to India. The court had granted their appeal for an extension of their stay abroad.

A day later, on October 24, VanDyke flew out of India.

With inputs from Alok Singh, New Delhi