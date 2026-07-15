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‘Counsel, you are on mute’: The world of virtual courts

The pandemic derailed the best of plans. But this was also the time India’s courtrooms got on to a new track, starting virtual hearings with lawyers and litigants struggling as much with the mute button as with patchy networks. Amaal Sheikh & Sohini Ghosh on how e-courts are now a key part of India’s justice delivery system.

Updated: July 15, 2026 07:45 AM IST

A YouTube video of the Supreme Court’s suo motu hearing into the R G Kar rape-murder case has been viewed 3.64 lakh times since it was uploaded in August 2024 — a number far beyond what could ever have been accommodated inside a single courtroom.

Last year, a senior advocate logged into a virtual hearing of the Gujarat High Court, beer mug in hand, phone to his ear. The video went viral within hours, and the bench called the conduct “outrageous”.

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