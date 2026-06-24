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Via Lipulekh: At 17,000 ft, a trade door opens into China

For centuries, traders in Uttarakhand undertook a treacherous trek through the Lipulekh Pass, their ponies laden with goods that they sold in Tibet. With the Pass now set to reopen for trade after seven years, Aiswarya Raj & photographer Abhinav Saha travel to Lipulekh, a cross-border route marked by geography, geopolitics.