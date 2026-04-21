Stalin’s Statecraft: The Thalapathy who turned legacy into political authority

He may have inherited his politics from his father M Karunanidhi, but the road to the CM chair had to be earned. As Tamil Nadu votes on April 23, Arun Janardhanan on M K Stalin, the man who turned his inheritance into authority, and is now one of the strongest voices on federalism

At the DMK rally at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on April 7, the crowd does not receive M K Stalin as Chief Minister or party president, but as a figure entering a private space — his wife’s native town. Stalin seems to understand that. He does not rush onto the stage; instead, arrives with a certain studied calm.

Stalin’s stagecraft lies in the small things: the slight pause before he waves, the way he scans the crowd before he starts his speech, the half-smile that acknowledges affection without surrendering to it. Around him, the stage is all noise and motion — party men leaning in, hands rising, slogans swelling — but Stalin is almost restrained. In a Dravidian rally, where charisma is often performed through excess, his theatrics come from withholding.

“If I stand here and ask for your vote by telling you what we have done for you, and what we will do for you, that is the Dravidian model. But if one seeks votes through lies, slander and defamation, that is the model of ‘slave’ Palaniswami. So the choice before you is simple: do you want a Stalin government that works for you, or a ‘slave’ Palaniswami doing servitude for Delhi?” As the crowd roars back — “Stalin government” — he widens the frame beyond the constituency. “We are fighting here,” he said, “for the victory of all Tamil Nadu, against the Delhi brigade.”

As Tamil Nadu heads to the polls on April 23, has more than one reason to believe it can return to power — a fragmented Opposition, the advantages of incumbency, a welfare record it is eager to showcase, and a leader who has slowly, steadily turned inheritance into authority.

While doing so, he has found a voice that extends beyond the state, one that has placed him at the centre of the federalism debate. He has repeatedly framed Delhi’s moves – from the language policy to GST dues, education and delimitation – not as isolated disagreements, but as part of a larger centralising pattern.

Close aides say Stalin’s method, before he articulates the federal position, is rarely impulsive. He is known to summon a compact circle of political advisers, legal hands and senior bureaucrats to his office in Fort St. George, often on short notice, to brainstorm. “What does the Constitution permit? How will Delhi frame the issue? And where does Tamil Nadu’s public mood already stand? Only then comes politics,” says one of them.

Story continues below this ad

On the National Education Policy, on the role of governors, on NEET, on the sharing of tax revenues, Stalin has tried to convert what might appear as state-level grievances into a larger argument about the balance of the Union. His associates say he seeks a documented brief, comparative data from other states, legal pathways and a clear slogan that can travel beyond Tamil Nadu.

MK Stalin (2nd R) with his father M Karunanidhi, mother D Karunanidhi and other family members before filing the nomination papers from Kollathur assembly seat, in Chennai in 2011 MK Stalin (2nd R) with his father M Karunanidhi, mother D Karunanidhi and other family members before filing the nomination papers from Kollathur assembly seat, in Chennai in 2011

The heir, not so apparent

Stalin inherited not only a name, but a movement — with memory, rivalries, rituals and wounds. He was M Karunanidhi’s son, born into a household into which public life entered with the force of fate.

In her memoir, Stalin’s wife Durga captures that world in intimate terms. She writes of entering Gopalapuram, the family home, in 1975 as a young bride, not yet realising how completely politics governed its rhythms. In that household, Karunanidhi was not simply father or patriarch, but the central presence around whom both family and party moved.

That shadow would define Stalin for decades. A senior party figure recalls that Stalin would not even sit before Karunanidhi during conversations.

Story continues below this ad

Karunanidhi gave his younger son his legacy, preferring him over the older, mercurial Alagiri. For Stalin, the harder task was turning this inheritance into authority.

Long before he was seen as chief ministerial material, he was travelling across Tamil Nadu as a cadre-builder for the party.

Tiruchi Siva MP, one of Stalin’s closest colleagues, recalls Stalin’s relentless routine in the DMK youth wing in the early 1980s. The team would be constantly on the move across districts — mornings with party workers, afternoons hoisting flags, nights reserved for public meetings that often ran well past midnight. “We did not rest even after that,” Siva tells The Indian Express.

Stalin often drove the car himself — an Ambassador on those tours, Siva says, and a Fiat in Chennai. “He never took a break to sleep while driving,” says Siva.

Story continues below this ad

The party meetings that Stalin attended in those early years were not grand political stages but orientation camps organised in coconut groves near riverbanks, sessions held under thatched roofs, with meals and sleep shared at the venue.

It was at one such youth wing meeting in Vellore in 1982 that Siva first called him “Thalapathy” or Commander. “I told party workers that every notice for future meetings should display his name as Thalapathy Mu Ka Stalin,” he says.

An old colleague of Stalin, who is no longer in his good books, says that even in those years, Stalin had an unusual memory for faces, recalling district-level workers and local grievances years later. It was a trait that helped Stalin build a quieter but durable network within the party. “A minister told me that even now, highways can stir old party memories in him — a house where an old party worker lived, where he had a meal,” he says.

For decades, Stalin’s position in the party was a question that remained unresolved. If step sister Kanimozhi got a Rajya Sabha MP post in her early years in the party, and elder brother Alagiri became a Union minister, under him, Stalin gave son Udhayanidhi a quick elevation to Deputy CM post. But his own ascent was not dramatic. It was gradual, disciplined, and often shadowed by doubt.

Story continues below this ad

M Karunanidhi along with his son MK Stalin at the party’s executive meeting held at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Friday in 2021 (PTI) M Karunanidhi along with his son MK Stalin at the party’s executive meeting held at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Friday in 2021 (PTI)

But by the mid-2010s, Stalin was already the “obvious heir apparent,” with a more modern campaign machinery, professional outreach and increasing public presence. Yet, he did not move against the old order, or rush to claim what seemed politically inevitable.

A senior Congress leader says that Stalin remained an “heir in waiting” for many years “even as his role within the party expanded”. That patience was read in different ways — as discipline by loyalists, as caution by critics. Either way, it became the grammar of his rise.

After Jayalalithaa died

After J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016, Tamil Nadu entered an unsettled phase. The AIADMK fractured but did not disappear. The BJP, sensing an opening in a state where it had long struggled for depth, began pushing more aggressively. Actor-politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan hovered at the edge of the stage. And Stalin, though no longer merely a son-in-waiting, was still being tested. The defeat in the R K Nagar bypoll, when the DMK was pushed to third place behind AIADMK and eventual winner TTV Dhinakaran, was a personal embarrassment for Stalin.

Yet, by 2017, Stalin became more combative against the BJP-led Centre, sharper in his warnings on Hindi and Sanskrit imposition, and more willing to speak in the language of Dravidian grievance and state pride.

Story continues below this ad

The terrain around him was fluid. Central agencies were intensifying their scrutiny of DMK figures. The AIADMK’s internal disarray did not automatically translate into DMK dominance.

A BJP leader who witnessed the AIADMK crisis from close circles says Stalin refused to grab his chance to topple the AIADMK government. “There were days when we thought Stalin would topple the government by evening, all the stars were in his favour. But he chose to wait till the 2021 polls to capture power just like he waited for the baton from his father,” he says.

Before Fort St George

Long before he entered Fort St George as Chief Minister, Stalin had already spent years learning governance at close range — first as Mayor of Chennai from 1996 to 2001, then as Local Administration Minister, and later as Deputy Chief Minister, a post to which he was elevated in 2009, at age 56.

Those who worked with him during that period describe a politician who believed in systems — roads, drains, civic routines, municipal order.

Story continues below this ad

“I saw him learning how the state works – through files, engineering notes, budget constraints and bureaucratic delay,” says a retired officer who headed the Chennai Corporation administration when Stalin was the mayor. “He was cautious, process-driven, and more inclined to review. He did not arrive as a natural administrator. But he learned,” he says.

During his tenure as Mayor, Chennai’s road infrastructure expanded and corporation schools were upgraded — initiatives often cited by officials as early examples of his focus on civic delivery.

After he took over as Deputy Chief Minister in 2009, he was involved in overseeing urban development and local administration projects, reinforcing his administrative exposure to large-scale governance. Residents in parts of Chennai recall that the late-1990s focus on roads and sanitation, while uneven, marked a shift towards more organised and consistent civic services in certain neighbourhoods. In retrospect, these offices were rehearsals for his bigger role.

DMK founder Karunanidhi’s son Azhagiri (left) with other family members at Tamil Nadu House (Express photo by Renuka Puri) DMK founder Karunanidhi’s son Azhagiri (left) with other family members at Tamil Nadu House (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

As Chief Minister

Since taking office as Chief Minister, Stalin has sought to give the DMK’s “Dravidian Model” a sharper administrative shape, pairing welfare expansion with industrial growth and social justice. Tamil Nadu’s nominal GSDP rose 16% in 2024-25 to Rs 31.19 lakh crore, with real growth of 11.19%, the state’s highest in 14 years. By 2023, the government said it had attracted over Rs 9.74 lakh crore in investments, including major electric-vehicle commitments such as VinFast’s Rs 16,000-crore project and Tata-JLR’s Rs 9,000-crore plan. State data says 46 new factories since 2021 have generated 1,39,725 jobs.

Story continues below this ad

The welfare side of that model has been equally ambitious. Free bus travel for women has recorded 68 crore rides, with the government estimating average monthly savings of Rs 888 per beneficiary. The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam provides Rs 1,000 a month to 1.15 crore women, while school breakfast now reaches about 20 lakh children. Schemes such as Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan extend Rs 1,000 monthly support for higher education to lakhs of students from government schools. Alongside this, programmes such as Naan Mudhalvan and Illam Thedi Kalvi have aimed to address skills and post-pandemic learning loss.

Yet Stalin’s tenure has also carried harder questions. Opposition parties point to law-and-order lapses, custodial deaths, drug proliferation and administrative slack.

The hooch tragedies in Villupuram (2023) and Kallakurichi (2024), which together killed around 70 people, exposed not just local corruption but a deeper failure on the state’s part to disrupt the illicit trade. The murder of BSP leader Armstrong in July 2024 raised questions about police efficiency. In the Anna University sexual assault case later that year, the language of the FIR and its leak turned a crime into a larger crisis of policing, sensitivity and credibility.

More than any other institution, the police have brought the greatest embarrassment to Stalin’s government. Critics and even some insiders say that reflected his inability to impose a clear command over a force tugged by multiple power centres — from pressures emanating from Delhi to those in his own close circle.

Talking about the CM’s limitations in controlling the force, a senior DMK leader told The Indian Express, “It works like caste. The police force is like a clan. A CM, in any state for that matter, is bound to protect the force. If he does not keep the police force in good humour, they will not cooperate with you when you or your party men make mistakes. It is a give and take policy. That is why a CM who stands for social justice can go easy on officers accused of the Thoothukudi firing.”

Privately, Stalin

Those who work closely with Stalin say he rarely loses his temper. But punctuality is non-negotiable. When reports reached him that Udhayanidhi, in his early months in the Cabinet, was arriving late for events, Stalin is said to have summoned him and told him that he can’t make people wait. “Hundred people waiting for you is not just a crowd. It is 100 hours of human time,” an insider recalls him telling Udhayanidhi.

Associates describe him as a family man, with his grandchildren his weakness. He watches films regularly, keeps up with television, and, officials say, also watches reels. A senior officer said Stalin recently noticed a reel featuring two boys from Panruti in Cuddalore district speaking about the importance of education and asked that they be traced and brought to the Secretariat.

Within the family and party, associates say, he has increasingly played the role of stabiliser, maintaining periodic contact with his elder brother Alagiri to resolve all conflicts he faced at one point.

Those close to him say his ambitions remain rooted in Tamil Nadu, not Delhi. At the centre of his operational world stands his son-in-law, V Sabareesan, widely seen as a key strategist managing the logistics and networks of the party’s modern political apparatus. There is quiet speculation within DMK circles that Sabareesan could be considered for the Rajya Sabha sooner rather than later.

More delicate, party insiders say, is the question of Kanimozhi’s place in Tamil Nadu politics. According to senior party sources, she recently explored the possibility of a return to state politics and was keen on contesting the Assembly elections, an idea Stalin is said to have politely turned down. Even those who describe her as privately dissatisfied do not see her as a serious counterweight to either Stalin or Udhayanidhi. “It may be a challenge, but not a threat,” a senior DMK leader says, arguing that unlike Udhayanidhi, she lacks an independent organisational base in the state. Stalin continues to keep her accommodated and respected, while ensuring that she does not acquire a larger political space in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin has shown that he can inherit power and govern through it. The harder test is whether he can impose order on a system that still revolves around family and concentrated authority. Unless Stalin can democratise and decentralise the DMK’s internal structure, the party risks, in time, the fate of the AIADMK — a formation that rallied around Jayalalithaa and, after her death, fell into a chaos from which it is yet to fully emerge a decade later.