Two months after Nepal floods, a family’s wait for closure

All of six seconds. That’s how long the video lasts. In a dark jacket and a wide-brimmed hat, against clear blue skies and the vast, rocky Kailash mountain range, Priyanka Choudhary on a pony, waving at the camera, wearing her brightest smile.

These six seconds now fill her mother Madhu’s hours as she watches the video on a loop at her home in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. She sometimes attempts to pinch the screen and zoom into her face. But it’s a video, she fails, so she starts all over again.

It’s a video of Priyanka shot days before the catastrophic floods that hit Nepal on August 26. The 40-year-old public health specialist was one of 77 pilgrims and three volunteers from an Isha Foundation pilgrimage group that was on its way back from Kailash Mansarovar, when a giant wall of water, mud, ice, and boulders struck the Gyirong immigration office on the Tibet-China side near the Nepal border, levelling the entire complex. Two months after the tragedy, Priyanka, a citizen of Finland, remains on a list of 5,285 people reported missing from across Nepal.

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Where is Priyanka? Where do you look for a loved one, a child, who leaves without a trace? When the questions get unbearably heavy, Madhu, 63, turns to the video, one of many in a Google Drive link that the Isha Foundation shared with the family in the days after the tragedy.

“She watches it again and again. You cannot make a mother understand,” says Priyanka’s younger brother Tarun Choudhary, 38, who handles the family’s mining business in Bilaspur.

Tarun says he initially asked his mother not to keep watching the video, worried it would only deepen her distress. “But how do you ask a mother to stop looking for her daughter? So now, I sit with her and tell her, ‘Look how happy Priya was. She has gone to God, and God has happily taken her away,’” he says.

Priyanka Choudhary cutting a cake at her farewell ceremony from the Immunization Technical Support Unit (ITSU) in Delhi Priyanka Choudhary cutting a cake at her farewell ceremony from the Immunization Technical Support Unit (ITSU) in Delhi

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On October 5, the Nepal government announced that it was ending the search-and-rescue phase of its post-disaster operations and shifting its focus to rehabilitation and reconstruction. The authorities said they would continue recovering remains and belongings found during the rehabilitation work, but would no longer actively search for bodies.

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Among those missing are 275 Indians (as of September), besides many others of Indian origin. At a media briefing on September 22, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said the Indian government was working closely with Nepal to trace the missing. “We have a forensic team in Nepal, which is working in Kathmandu in several laboratories along with their Nepali colleagues. The Indian team has been working on 3,000 samples, of which they have been able to so far arrive at over 1,200 DNA profiles,” Jaiswal said.

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Tarun says his family shared their DNA samples too, but haven’t heard from the authorities yet.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the Nepal government issued an ordinance to reduce the waiting period for declaring a missing person dead — from 12 years to 45 days. October 12 marked 45 days of the tragedy. Since then, said Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson of Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, over 35 countries, whose citizens are missing, were in touch with the government to coordinate the process.

In its statement, Isha Foundation said it remained in regular contact with Chinese, Indian and Nepalese authorities and the relevant embassies of 19 countries to seek information about those missing. Speaking to The Indian Express, a spokesperson for the foundation said Priyanka had been associated with them since 2013.

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‘I was losing all hope’

On August 26, Tarun was on his way to work when he got a call from his mother Madhu, informing him about the floods. Priyanka usually spoke to Madhu every evening, but that day, the phone did not ring.

Tarun checked his email. Since Priyanka had listed him as an emergency contact, he had begun receiving communication from Isha Foundation.

Priyanka with her younger brother Tarun Choudhary and his son Priyanka with her younger brother Tarun Choudhary and his son

“The email spoke about the floods and that they had lost contact with the group. I didn’t know what to do,” he says. “I called up my relatives for advice, but there wasn’t much we could do from here.”

Three days later, he flew to Kathmandu. He started by visiting some of the biggest hospitals in the city, hoping Priyanka might be among those who had been rescued but were probably too traumatised to talk or identify themselves. But he soon hit a dead end. The hospitals said all those admitted had been accounted for.

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“I was completely confused, losing all hope. What is this? How can I ever do this? How can I find her?”

From Kathmandu, he travelled to Bidur Nuwakot, along the Trishuli river, roughly 80 km from the immigration centre that was Priyanka’s last known location.

He had seen photographs of the floods before travelling to Nepal, but nothing prepared him for what he saw at the site of the tragedy. All around him was mud, with the debris in some cases reaching at least 20 feet high and covering buildings up to the second and third floors.

The trip left him humbled. “It is heartbreaking and traumatic. The human body seemed so small and insignificant amidst all that wreckage,” he says. “I felt lost. Where do I find Priya? Where do I even start? I was blank. I was not able to do anything for my sister.”

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Three days later, he returned home to his family in Chhattisgarh, carrying Priyanka’s suitcase — and a heart full of grief for a family waiting for answers.

In Priyanka’s suitcase, which she had left at a hotel before she went missing in the floods, were chocolates that she had bought for Tarun from Nepal. There were also clothes, souvenirs and gifts for her family.

Now, two months since Tarun brought the suitcase home, it remains unpacked, the chocolates still inside. “I don’t let anyone touch the suitcase. These are the last things that Priya used, things she bought for us,” he says.

Priyanka Choudhary, a citizen of Finland, ended up on the list of 5,285 missing after the catastrophic August 26 floods in Nepal Priyanka Choudhary, a citizen of Finland, ended up on the list of 5,285 missing after the catastrophic August 26 floods in Nepal

‘She wanted so much…’

The last time Tarun spoke to Priyanka was on the night of August 25, the day before the floods. She had returned from the pilgrimage and was at the immigration centre in Gyirong, preparing for the journey home.

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“While she was at Kailash, she called us on video. She was very happy, she had been wanting to visit Kailash for a very long time. She told me that she was tired after the road journey, and now she was just waiting to get home and rest properly,” Tarun recalls. “We did not speak for long. I thought, let her rest, we’ll talk in detail once she’s home.”

The family was excited. This was to be Priyanka’s first visit home from Finland in about five years. “She wanted to spend more time with family as she was away from home for so long,” says Tarun.

Shortly before the pilgrimage, the siblings had got on a long phone call, during which the conversation drifted towards their growing up years, how they would tease their cousins, how Tarun would play the elder brother and irritate Priyanka no end.

“It was a conversation full of very nostalgic memories,” Tarun says. “That was my last proper conversation with her.”

The siblings had lived in different countries for much of their adult lives. With the family moving from Haryana to Chhattisgarh, Priyanka stayed with her uncle’s family in Gurgaon until her Class 12. Their father, Ramesh Choudhary, 64, wanted her to be a doctor, but she had other plans. After a Bachelor’s in dentistry from Chhattisgarh, Priyanka went to London for a Master’s degree in public health and worked there for a few years before moving to Finland in 2017, where she worked as a postdoctoral researcher in the Research Unit of Clinical Medicine at the University of Oulu, Finland. She worked on a project on obesity-related fibrotic pathologies, and taught in the university’s International Master of Epidemiology and Biomedical Data Science programme.

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Tarun, two years younger, spent four years studying marketing and finance in Australia before returning to India to take over the family business. They saw each other from time to time, but their calls could stretch for hours, taking in work, daily life, childhood memories and plans for the future.

He remembers his sister as “fiercely independent, someone who did not allow other people’s opinions to determine her choices. There was so much she wanted… She wanted to be a mother. I wish we had more time with her.”

Priyanka with her husband, Jani Rusaka, whom she met in Finland and married Priyanka with her husband, Jani Rusaka, whom she met in Finland and married

Priyanka was happiest when she was travelling. Tarun says she had visited more than 30 countries and often took four or five trips a year, usually with her husband, Jani Rusaka, who works in the construction sector. The couple met in Finland and married in 2023.

The Kailash pilgrimage was unusual because she had chosen to travel solo. “She wanted to do this for herself,” Tarun says. “She was deeply spiritual and had followed Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation since around 2013.”

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Tarun wishes he had taken some time out to visit Priyanka in Finland. “I was busy with my life and career and always thought there would be opportunities to go to Finland later. Though we would talk regularly, I met her only once in the last five years, in Delhi. Now, all I think of are the places we did not visit together and all the conversations I put off for later,” he says.

But there’s one trip he wants to go on now — he plans to visit the immigration centre in Gyirong where Priyanka was last seen, this time with his parents and her husband, Jani Rusaka. “We will do that whenever they open it up for visitors. It is going to be difficult for me to visit the place, but I think it is important for my family to be where Priya last stood,” he says.

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The evenings are different now

In the weeks after Priyanka went missing, Tarun contacted MEA officials, trying to look for leads that might help locate her. “I was told that around 900 articles had been recovered, but I could not obtain details about what the items were or whether any belonged to Priya,” Tarun recalls.

The family kept hoping. Every time his parents gave up, someone would tell them about people swept away in floods but who had turned up months later. And they would begin to hope again.

The nights were especially difficult, with both the parents sleepless and anxious. Tarun knew he would soon have to prepare them for the worst. He started showing them videos of the floods, explaining to them the odds of someone surviving the catastrophe. Gradually, his mother began to confront the possibility that Priyanka may not return. On October 23, the family performed her last rites. “I hope my parents find some closure, some peace now. I hope they can have some semblance of an ordinary life,” he says.

The loss has changed how the family spends its days. “Earlier, we largely stuck to ourselves, all of us doing our own things. But now, I try to be home by 6 pm, around the time my mother usually speaks to Priya. And then, I don’t leave the house. I stay with my mom. We watch TV together,” he says. “She doesn’t say much, but I can sense an insecurity, as if she doesn’t want to lose me now.”

Priyanka with her husband, Jani Rusaka, and her parents Madhu and Ramesh Choudhary Priyanka with her husband, Jani Rusaka, and her parents Madhu and Ramesh Choudhary

Others like them

Since his Nepal trip, Tarun has stayed in touch with some of the families, who, like him, were looking for their loved ones. “I met a woman whose husband had travelled alone to Kailash Mansarovar and who was now missing. She asked me what she should tell their two children. I met a husband who was waiting for his wife, a mother of three. I had met them in Kathmandu, before I could travel to the site of the tragedy. I talk to them sometimes, tell them about the scenes of destruction that I saw near the river. I can only help them face the reality that their loved ones may not return,” he says.

Priyanka’s husband Jani, too, is struggling to deal with his loss. The couple had been together for eight years. “He isn’t doing too well. He is in Finland, away from all of us. It can get lonely in times like these,” Tarun says.

He says he is still trying to figure out what to do with the things Priyanka left behind. He plans to donate her clothes, while keeping some things close. “Things that remind me of her… A reindeer souvenir she once got. Good memories,” he says.

There’s one place, one memory, he will definitely hold on to. “I have no answer to where Priya is. But for me, that place (Nepal) is now my sister. I will keep going to Nepal again and again.”

(With inputs from Yubaraj Ghimire, Kathmandu)