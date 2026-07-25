Premium

Meet the protester at Jantar Mantar — young, angry, and very Gen Z

They sang, took selfies, shouted till their voices went hoarse, and flooded social media with memes. As Delhi witnesses an unprecedented youth-led protest, The Indian Express hears from the new protester.

Written by: Drishti Jain, Vidheesha Kuntamalla, Trisha Mukherjee, Devansh Mittal
15 min readJul 25, 2026 06:45 AM IST First published on: Jul 25, 2026 at 06:45 AM IST
Student Protest Illustration Illustration: Suvajit Dey

AS THEY made their way through the heaving crowd at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Shivam, 21, held his mother close, his arm in a tight grip around her shoulder.

For the last two days, the mother and son from an East Delhi neighbourhood have been parking their two-wheeler at Shivam’s father’s office nearby, and walking down to Jantar Mantar, the site of one of the biggest youth-led protests in Delhi in recent times.

Advertisement

A student of Electronics and Communication Engineering at a university in Noida, Shivam says he turned up for the protest because he has been anxious about job prospects. “Honestly, I’m very scared. Many of my seniors have not been able to find jobs. Some of them work as Blinkit delivery partners or drive for Rapido,” he says. “My parents keep hoping I’ll get a good job. But if I end up as a Rapido driver, it will break their hearts.”

Holding on to Shivam in the crowd, his mother says, “Every parent dreams that their child will study hard, earn a good living, and live with dignity. But now I am scared when I read about children committing suicides when they don’t get into colleges or don’t get jobs. Look at all these children… It breaks my heart to see them sleeping on stone slabs, and in tents without fans.”

CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi protest, Sansad Chalo march, jantar mantar protest, Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest Delhi, NEET paper leak, unemployment in India, Delhi street protests, Bhagat Singh jail diary, Jantar Mantar protest, Jodhpur IT professionals protest, Shahdara Delhi, youth protests India, media misinformation, Indian Express reporting, civil rights dissent India, Indian express news, current affairs What started as an exam controversy is now an agitation around stacked-up grievances of the country’s youth

After nearly three weeks of protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent NEET paper leak, on July 20, as protesters stormed the heart of Delhi, police pushed back with force, using lathis and tear gas.

Advertisement

With that, what started as an exam controversy has turned into an agitation against stacked up grievances of the country’s youth — from shrinking employment opportunities to stagnant real incomes.

Initially, the response was lukewarm and it looked like the CJP protest would go the way many others at Jantar Mantar have in the past, too insular for an indifferent city. But that changed when social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on hunger strike at the site, was moved to hospital. Suddenly, the tide changed. A generation often accused of being too apathetic, too entitled, looked up from their screens. This was no longer about one exam, one paper leak.

Yogendra Yadav, member of Swaraj India and national convenor of Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan, says the crowds at Jantar Mantar are forcing older generations to confront their own misconceptions about young Indians. “Those of us with grey hair, we tend to somehow believe that people younger to us are no good, especially about politics. Our general impression has been that they are given to comfort…they are non-political, which is a lot of misunderstanding of the new generation, and also a lot of rose-tinted picture of our own generation. The problem is not that the younger generation does not have its own understanding of politics…it is that we have not made an effort to tune into their grammar of politics,” Yadav says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Expre... Read More

author
Trisha Mukherjee

Trisha Mukherjee is an Associate Editor at The Indian Express. As a feature journalist with over 12 ... Read More

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The ... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments