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Love across the border: From a village in PoK to Uri

One May morning, in an Uri village, a message slid into Iram Majeed’s phone. It was a friend request from Zeeshan, a 22-year-old from a village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over the next year, their conversations turned into a daily ritual, until, one day, Zeeshan crossed the Line of Control to meet Iram.