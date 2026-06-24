Via Lipulekh: At 17,000 ft, a trade door opens into China

For most part of the year, Gunji stays still. The bright yellow merry-go-round at the army school stays frozen and the stunted grass struggles to rear its head. At 10,500 feet above sea level, life in the Uttarakhand village can be uncertain at the best of times. So Lakshmi Gunjyal learned early on to adapt.

“I tried everything to survive. I wanted to be a teacher, but when that didn’t work out, I got back to the trade our ancestors did, bringing pashmina wool from Tibet. But then, they shut the border, so I started this homestay,” says the 40-year-old, sitting in Gunji, one of the last villages in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district before the Lipulekh Pass winds its way into Tibet.

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But now, she is hopeful. The Pass is set to reopen after seven years, opening the door to a cross-border trade that is buffeted by the vagaries of geography and geopolitics. The Pass has stayed shut since 2019, first due to the pandemic and later as India-China border skirmishes led to a chill in bilateral relations.

The road to Lipulekh from Dharchula. The road to Lipulekh from Dharchula.

At the trijunction of India, Nepal, and China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, the Lipulekh Pass loops its way through the snow-covered Himalayan ranges, reaching 17,000 feet at its highest point. The Pass has for centuries served as the gateway for pilgrims headed to Mount Kailash as part of the Mansarovar Yatra and Lake Manasarovar in Tibet. It’s also a historical transit point for trade between India and the Taklakot market in Tibet.

The region is contested, with Nepal claiming Lipulekh and the larger region, including Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli.

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Which is why the Pass, and the announcement earlier this year to reopen it for business, holds immense strategic value despite the low trade volumes.

But for the people of Gunji, among the many sparsely populated villages downhill from the Pass, the reopening of the trade route is more sentimental — it’s a recognition of the only way of life they have known.

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For at least since the 17th century, people from these villages, and from towns downhill such as Dharchula, have trekked treacherous kilometres up to the Pass and through it, their ponies and mules laden with wares — jaggery, cereals, mill-made cotton and woollen — to be sold across the border. Once on the other side, they would pitch their tents at the Taklakot market in Tibet, stay there for six months, starting around June, as they sold their goods and collected wares to be sold in Indian markets.

As the winter sets in, they return to India, this time, their ponies heavier and laden with rock salt, borax, raw wool and woollen knits. Sometimes, even sheep, goats, and horses from Tibet would make the journey back with the Indian traders. With the winter months unforgiving in Gunji and nearby villages, the traders descend further into towns such as Dharchula and beyond, where they sell the wares sourced from Tibet.

The trade operates outside the logic of modern commerce and is a mix of cash, barter and credit.

Trade between the two regions was first suspended during the 1962 war with China, and reopened only in 1992. Since then, every diplomatic chill would be accompanied by uncertainty and fears that it would impact trade.

But as India and China worked to mend their relationship, in 2025, the government opened the route for the Mansarovar Yatra and earlier this year, announced the reopening of the Lipulekh Pass for trade.

Before 2019, when the Pass was last shut, pilgrims and traders would have to trek up 27 km from Gunji to reach the border post and onwards to the Pass, before crossing over to the other side. But with a new road coming up on the Indian side last year, vehicles can now reach up to touching distance of the Pass. The remaining 750 metres from the border post, and the few hundred metres through the Pass itself, will have to be covered on mules or horses.

A solitary milestone, with a board that says “Tibet 750 metres”, marks the border post, beyond which movements are strictly monitored by the Indian Army. The silence is broken by icy cold winds and an occasional jeep that rumbles over gravel, filled with pilgrims and tourists headed towards a higher vantage point from where they can catch a glimpse of the Kailash Mountains.

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In Gunji, the Kali river cleaves through towering mountains and barren slopes. On one of the banks, a row of green and red tin roofs punctuates the bleak brown-grey desert around it. A modest police station that remains closed for six months a year, a few Army outposts, a primary health centre, and a dozen small homestays make up the most conspicuous landmarks in Gunji.

Gunji’s status as the facilitator of the trans-Himalayan trade between India and China means it has a customs office that levies GST and maintains records of goods that cross the Pass. Gunji also has godowns for traders and a currency exchange centre, both of which will have to be spruced up before trade kicks off.

While a market was set up for Tibetan traders in Gunji, this never took off. In 1992, the government recorded seven traders, 43 in 1995, two in 2002, and none since then.

The road from Dharchula to Gunji The road from Dharchula to Gunji

Sitting in her homestay, Lakshmi says growing up in these parts is tough. As a child, when the primary school in Gunji closed after the last teacher posted there left, she and her two siblings moved to Dharchula. She later went to college in Haldwani and got an MEd degree in Dehradun. But when Lakshmi got no teaching jobs, she returned to Gunji to take up the pashmina trade her father built in the ’90s. Her earliest memory of Taklakot in Tibet was from when she was 10 — a barren land with a few tents, no toilets, and a row of stone and wooden houses. She says she realised early on that the wool — sourced from goats in Western Tibet — had a market in India.

Pointing to a tourist in a Kashmiri pheran, she says, “We bring wool from Tibet and sell it to wholesalers in Kashmir, who send it to the textile industry.”

In exchange, she would take handmade carpets, blankets, jaggery, match boxes, sugar candy, and ‘Made in India’ clothes that were in demand in Tibet.

In 2018, she bought a tonne of pashmina, paying for it partly through cash (Rs 7 lakh); the rest through an informal arrangement of barter and credit, with a promise that she would pay back in goods the next season.

Lakshmi is quick with the math as she explains what it cost her to bring a tonne of pashmina across the Himalayas: 17 ponies, each carrying 60 kg from Lipulekh to Dharchula, hired for Rs 5,000 each; a 5 per cent GST, truck charges of Rs 35,000 from Dharchula to Tanakpur, from where they are received by wholesalers. In all, she says, she shelled out around Rs 9 lakh for the consignment, and made about Rs 20 lakh.

“There are other expenses too — rent etc. In the end, I get a small profit, something to keep us afloat through the next six months before the trade starts,” she says.

At the Rung Museum, a man shows a permit issued to his grandfather before the 1962 war At the Rung Museum, a man shows a permit issued to his grandfather before the 1962 war

The closure of the border in 2019 forced Lakshmi to open a homestay in 2022. Her guests include pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in the district. She says that if trade gets unsustainable, she will be forced to move out of Gunji.

Her only daughter studies in a boarding school in Nainital. “She is not keen to do my business. Young people have a different life, and I would not want to impose this struggle on her,” says Lakshmi.

But for now, Lakshmi is looking forward to the trip to Tibet. “It feels like home. Our own people call us Chinese, Tibetan and Nepali, and that is when it occurs to me that I feel more welcome in Tibet than in our own state,” she says.

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Around 78 km away from Gunji, in Dharchula, Daulat Singh Raipa has made several visits to the trade office in town to enquire about the resumption of trade.



While the Pass was scheduled to be opened for trade from June 1 to October 31, Raipa, the general secretary of the India-Tibet Trade Committee, has been told that it would open towards the end of June.



Recalling his first visit to Tibet in 1998, he says he followed in the steps of his father and grandfather. “We would take our goods on mules till the border and transfer these to animals on the other side. The road on the Tibetan side was not motorable, but when we went in June 2008, we were stunned by the transformation. Roads were being constructed, new buildings had come up, and we could get a vehicle a few kilometres down the Lipulekh Pass,” says Raipa.



His wife Damayanti went a year later. “It was a cold desert. We trekked for five days, carrying our two toddlers on our backs and finally pitched a tent at Taklakot (in Tibet). We had carried gur (jaggery) and misri (sugar candy) with us, and brought back salt, carpets, and wool,” she says, sitting on a midnight blue yak-wool carpet that the family brought from across the border on one of their many trips.



Now, with the Pass open, the family has bought goods, including cosmetics, jaggery, sugar candy, carpets, and jackets, worth Rs 5 lakh, which are stocked up in a godown in Dharchula and which they will carry across to Tibet. “Seven years is a long time. What if fashion trends have changed, our cosmetics have gone out of fashion there, or they have stopped being reliant on the jaggery we bring?” says Raipa, who got his permit on June 23.



He is excited to meet their friends from Tibet. Since 2020, when several Chinese apps were banned in India, the traders have had no contact with their Tibetan counterparts. “They have a fondness for us because the Dalai Lama lives here. Though there is a ban on carrying the Dalai Lama’s photos, many of them secretly do so and share them with us,” says Raipa.



Dharchula, with a population of 58,413, is where people from villages such as Gunji, Garbyang, and Nabi move to during the winter months. The town sits on the border with Nepal, the two countries connected by a bridge over the river Kali.



The bridge over Kali River that connects Dharchula, Uttarakhand, to Nepal The bridge over Kali River that connects Dharchula, Uttarakhand, to Nepal