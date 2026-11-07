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A dream of Canada, a gun in hand: Inside Bishnoi gang’s recruitment network

The 50-odd people linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, locked away in various jails in Mumbai for a string of recent attacks, fit a broader pattern — a ragtag army of mostly boys, allegedly lured through social media accounts for a quick ‘job’ for the gang

The accused in the Tiger Shroff shooting case after their arrest (Express photo)The accused in the Tiger Shroff shooting case after their arrest (Express photo)
Written by: Sadaf Modak, Mohamed Thaver, Abhimanyu Hazarika, Sukhbir Siwach
16 min readNov 7, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Nov 7, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Black hoods over their heads, nine men sat in the accused box at the back of the courtroom. Dressed in jeans or track pants, and knockoff ‘Superdry’ and ‘Puma’ T-shirts, they wore sliders or flip-flops. On a bench ahead sat two women, also in black hoods, and flanked by women police personnel. A policeman walked up to where they sat and began removing their hoods. One by one, their faces were revealed — 11 young men and women, frail, confused.

Then, as a court official began reading out their names, they stood up, one after another, their heads bowed. For the rest of the 30-minute hearing in a Mumbai special court on October 29, the 11 stood that way. They could have been a group of college students being reprimanded for bunking classes.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstr... Read More

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority req... Read More

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Expre... Read More

Sukhbir Siwach
Sukhbir Siwach

Sukhbir Siwach's extensive and in-depth coverage of farmer agitation against three farm laws during ... Read More

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