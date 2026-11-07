Black hoods over their heads, nine men sat in the accused box at the back of the courtroom. Dressed in jeans or track pants, and knockoff ‘Superdry’ and ‘Puma’ T-shirts, they wore sliders or flip-flops. On a bench ahead sat two women, also in black hoods, and flanked by women police personnel. A policeman walked up to where they sat and began removing their hoods. One by one, their faces were revealed — 11 young men and women, frail, confused.

Then, as a court official began reading out their names, they stood up, one after another, their heads bowed. For the rest of the 30-minute hearing in a Mumbai special court on October 29, the 11 stood that way. They could have been a group of college students being reprimanded for bunking classes.

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Suspects in the Tiger Shroff shooting case, the 11 were members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the prosecution alleged. They fit a broader pattern of those accused in a string of recent attacks in Mumbai that have been linked to the Bishnoi brothers, Lawrence and Anmol — from the April 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra to the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique the same year, the February 2026 firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home, and now the attack on actor Tiger Shroff. The accused in these cases are almost all 18-23-year-olds from deprived families who do gig work or low-skill jobs: welder, showroom staff, salesmen, hotel work. Police say several belong to the Scheduled Castes or backward classes. Most of them are Class 9-10 dropouts; some have ITI or diploma credentials.

Police personnel investigate the area where Baba Siddique was shot dead Police personnel investigate the area where Baba Siddique was shot dead

It’s a ragtag army of mostly boys, allegedly scouted through local links or lured through social media accounts to do a quick ‘job’ for the gang.

A Haryana Police officer who questioned some of the accused in the Tiger Shroff case says, “When they were called in, some of them came wearing torn clothes… They are almost all from poor families. Most of them had lost their fathers at a young age and had no male figure to look up to.”

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Scouting for shooters

Gurmail Singh, 25, had a turbulent life after he dropped out of school while in Class 10. As an 18-year-old in 2019, he was charged with murder and sent to Haryana’s Kaithal jail, where he spent four years. Police suspect that it was in jail that he came in contact with gang members of Rohit Godara, who was then a trusted lieutenant of Lawrence Bishnoi. After Gurmail got out on bail in the murder case, he moved to Mumbai in September 2024. A month later, he was arrested in the Baba Siddique case.

Gurmail Singh’s grandmother Phulli Devi at their home Gurmail Singh’s grandmother Phulli Devi at their home

Like it happened in Gurmail Singh’s case, the gang scouts for recruits among young men lodged in prisons, offering to secure their bail. “When Gurmail Singh was bailed out, he was both impressed by the gang and beholden to them,” says a Mumbai Police officer.

“Once the person comes out on bail, he is asked to arrange other youngsters for the job, plan logistics etc. He then targets youngsters from his own village, especially those from poor families looking to improve their lot.”

Instead, most of them end up in prisons. Of the nearly 50 persons locked away in various jails in Mumbai for high-profile attacks carried out over the last two years and traced to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, only one has managed to come out on bail, with the pleas of others rejected on grounds of “seriousness” of the crimes.

In all these cases, police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused, a law that makes bail hard to get.

Police say the years in jail are not part of the deal when the youngsters are signed up for the crime. Instead, they say, they are promised money, fame and, in a lot of cases, a life in Canada or the US.

“They do not realise the charges they face for being a part of an organised crime syndicate,” an officer in the Mumbai Police told The Indian Express. “A few have a past criminal record, but most are lured by the glamour of being part of a criminal gang. But the biggest lure for them is the dream that they will be settled abroad. In the Salman Khan case, the youngsters were promised that they would be settled in Canada. In the Baba Siddique case, they were told they would be sent to Dubai.”

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‘Hum atak gaye… we are stuck’

The onboarding process involves getting the recruits to speak to the big gangsters based abroad. “The recruits are introduced to the gangsters in exalted terms, with everyone called a ‘bhai’,” says the officer.

During these calls, the gangster — Anmol Bishnoi, in the Baba Siddique case — talks up the ‘job’, telling them they are part of a greater calling.

“They are told that the person they are targeting is linked to Dawood Ibrahim or has done something terribly wrong. Or they are told that they are involved in a noble cause for the sake of the country and their religion. Their job is to motivate them. In some cases, the top guys speak to the recruits a day before the shooting to ensure that they don’t get cold feet,” says the Mumbai officer.

One of the accused in Salman Khan shooting case (Express photo) One of the accused in Salman Khan shooting case (Express photo)

The chargesheet in the Salman Khan case says that the shooters were told that they would be “creating history”. Police say they found audio messages of a conversation in which Anmol Bishnoi is heard telling Vicky Gupta, one of the shooters, to smoke a cigarette and not wear helmets, so that they appear “fearless” on CCTVs.

The recruits are usually told that after the attack, they only have to escape and reach the Nepal border, from where they will be sent abroad to Canada or the US. But once the attacks are carried out, reality dawns. The promise of a life abroad is forgotten and the accused are almost always left to fend for themselves.

Police say the gang knows it won’t have to fulfill most of its lofty promises since arrests are almost inevitable in all these cases.

Shiv Kumar Gautam, a shooter in the Baba Siddique case, hid in a forest near his village in Bahraich, UP, for nearly a month before he was arrested. “All that while, he got no assistance from the gang. He used his own resources to hide in the forest, some distance from his village,” says the Mumbai Police officer.

It’s only once they are in jail and slapped with MCOCA that they realise they are stuck — “hum atak gaye”.

“In jail, when the accused in one case interacts with those accused in earlier cases, they realise they are in it for the long haul. Some find it difficult to come to terms with this reality,” he says.

Officers cite the example of Anuj Thapan, one of those arrested in the Salman Khan firing case, who allegedly hung himself in the bathroom while in the custody of the Crime Branch when he realised that he would be in jail for the next few years.

The promised money doesn’t come through either.

Chargesheets filed by the police in court claim that the gang often pays a hired hand an advance, anywhere between a few thousands and Rs 50,000, with a promise of lakhs after the work is done.

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A day after the Mumbai Police arrested the suspects in the Tiger Shroff case, DCP (crime) Raj Tilak Roushan, when asked about the amount promised to the shooters, said, “You should ask about what happened to the amount that was promised to those arrested in other cases”, implying that the shooters in the Salman Khan firing, Baba Siddique murder and Rohit Shetty firing had not been paid by the gang.

Most of the accused get no legal help either.

One of the lawyers, who represents two of the accused in the Baba Siddique case, says he took up their matter pro bono after he got to know, through another of his clients in jail, that the two were in bad shape. “They would do some work for other inmates, like washing clothes and cleaning their cells, in exchange for some money to be able to afford essential items from the canteen. While jail rules allow families to send money orders, these two got no financial help from their relatives,” says the lawyer.

Another lawyer says that while the family members of his client approached him to take up their case, they were “too poor to afford visits to Mumbai. The family sends money for legal fees as and when they can”.

In some cases, like Gurmail Singh’s, who was arrested in the Baba Siddique case, the families slowly drift away.

Gurmail Singh was nine when he lost his father, a labourer; his mother died a few years ago.

At Gurmail Singh’s 80-square-foot house, in a narrow lane inhabited by the Dalit families of Narar village in Haryana’s Kaithal district, his 82-year-old grandmother, Phulli Devi, says she is tired of her grandson’s ways. “It would have been better had he died than be involved in such cases. What more can I say?”

She says that Singh occasionally called her from a Mumbai jail, but she did not wish to speak to him. “I never went to Mumbai to meet him in jail either,” she says.

Family members of Kunal, who is the accused (arrested) of the incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, outside his house in Village Rohna at Sonipat District in Haryana. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Family members of Kunal, who is the accused (arrested) of the incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, outside his house in Village Rohna at Sonipat District in Haryana. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In Sonipat villages, anger, shame

During the October 28 hearing in the Tiger Shroff case, a lawyer for one of the 11 accused, a 19-year-old, told the court that his client suffered from a dysfunctional kidney. His family members were in Mumbai from Haryana to meet him, and they should be permitted to see him for a few minutes, the lawyer pleaded. Sitting in the packed courtroom, the sister of the accused looked tense, fighting back her tears.

The Tiger Shroff attack case, allegedly orchestrated by US-based gangster Anil Pandit, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, had exposed a recruitment conduit running through villages in Haryana’s Sonipat district.

Nine of the 11 arrested hail from different villages and localities in Sonipat. Two women, Radha and Babita, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had also been living in Sonipat, where they worked as saleswomen. Hrithik Mahato, alias Roshan, from Bihar, was the only accused without an identified connection to Sonipat.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sonipat Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said the gang usually targeted, and recruited, youngsters from weaker social and economic backgrounds. “Some of these youngsters get into gang activities as a way out of their troubles. They get influenced by gun culture and violence on reels and movies. The gangsters tap into this while reaching out to them through social media and other platforms.”

He says police have identified “12 highly sensitive and 20 medium-sensitive villages in Sonipat that are prone to such activities. We are in the process of running counselling and awareness programmes here.”

At the homes of some of the accused that The Indian Express visited, in Sonipat’s Kharkhoda and Rohna villages, there are heavy silences, pleadings of innocence, or outbursts of anger.

Village Rohna at Sonipat District, from where Kunal and Amar (also referred to as Aman), two accused (arrested), of the incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, in Haryana. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Village Rohna at Sonipat District, from where Kunal and Amar (also referred to as Aman), two accused (arrested), of the incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, in Haryana. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

At a one-storey house in Kharkhoda, 21 km from Sonipat town, the parents of Jatin Panchal insist he did no wrong.

Jatin, 27, was arrested along with Ankit Khatak and Sameer Khatri, with the three accused of being reconnaissance operatives who surveyed the residences of Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai ahead of the attack on Tiger Shroff. Police said the accused had allegedly planned to flee abroad after the attack.

“Jatin has no connection with any gangsters, and nobody like that ever visited our house,” says his father Kishan, who runs a small welding unit from home, where he makes iron shutters and mesh gates. “Police have not given us any information about where he is or what charges he faces.”

His mother Renu, 50, says that on October 21, the day her son was arrested, she had stepped out of a taxi outside her home, having returned from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, where she was being treated for gall bladder stones. She had hoped Jatin would come out and help her indoors; instead, she found police officers taking him away.

She says Jatin tried to reassure her. “He told me, ‘Mummy, I swear on you, I have done no wrong.’”

That was the last time either of his parents spoke to him.

“Now, without knowing where and how he is, my health has worsened. I have high BP. I never thought he would get entangled in something like this,” Renu says.

His parents say Jatin completed regular schooling till Class 12, earned a BA degree through distance learning from Rohtak, cleared a computer certification course, and studied stenography at an ITI. He also worked at a hotel in Sonipat, but left after a dispute and began assisting his father at the welding unit.

Around two months ago, he bought a car, which, police allege, his co-accused Kunal, 21, used for reconnaissance ahead of the shooting. Investigators also alleged that Kunal collected a pistol and 20 live rounds from Amritsar, and persuaded Radha, a woman he was in a relationship with, to transport the weapon to Mumbai by train with her alleged accomplice, Babita.

A few kilometres away, at Kunal’s home in Rohna village, the family is in the midst of preparations for his sister’s December 4 wedding.

Room of Kunal, who is the accused (arrested) of the incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, outside his house in Village Rohna at Sonipat District in Haryana. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Room of Kunal, who is the accused (arrested) of the incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, outside his house in Village Rohna at Sonipat District in Haryana. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

His 62-year-old grandfather, Sajjan, is angry and upset at the “shame” Kunal has brought on the family. “We are daily wagers, we don’t have land that will make us rich overnight. It has become hard to satisfy all the needs that youngsters have. They do not want to slog like us, and want easy cash and will do anything for it,” Sajjan says.

Calling Kunal “lazy and inconsiderate”, his grandmother Maya says, “All I hope is that he doesn’t turn up in handcuffs at his sister’s wedding.”

“He never contributed anything to the house… Now he has ruined my wedding,” the sister says.

Neighbours and family members talk of Kunal’s earlier brushes with violence — an alleged firing incident and a hit-and-run — but say he was never arrested.

Since Kunal’s 19-year-old cousin, Aman Sunder Mudtiya, was arrested in the Tiger Shroff case, the extended family blames him for being a “bad influence”. Aman, who dropped out after Class 10, worked at a sales counter in Kharkhoda, selling health supplements.

While investigators say they zeroed in on Aman after detecting two money transfers that Kunal had made into his cousin’s bank — Rs 15,000, followed by Rs 25,000 — his family maintains he was duped.

Surendera, father of Amar (also referred to as Aman), who is the accused (arrested) of the incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, outside his house in Village Rohna at Sonipat District in Haryana. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Surendera, father of Amar (also referred to as Aman), who is the accused (arrested) of the incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, outside his house in Village Rohna at Sonipat District in Haryana. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The two alleged shooters arrested in the case are also teenagers from Sonipat: 18-year-old Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari, a welder and Class 9 dropout who is out on bail in an Arms Act case, and another, who claimed in court that is only 17, and held should be tried as a minor. Police said both were lured with promises of quick cash and a life abroad.

“We have nothing to do with Rehan or his family anymore,” says his uncle Mausam Khan.

Other Sonipat residents named in the case include Ankit Khatak, 18, and Sameer Khatri, who allegedly handled communications with Pandit, and Pranjal Thakran, a 22-year-old wrestler holding an engineering diploma who was arrested in Indore.

The Haryana Police, who questioned Ankit, say he sounded angry and upset with those who had involved him in the operation. A police official quotes him as saying, “Unhone mujhe kasam diya tha ki tera naam nahi lenge. Unhone mujhe marwa diya (They had promised me that they would not take my name. They have got me killed).”