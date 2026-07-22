ken betwa protestA rushed deadline has fuelled protests across the dam's submergence zone as residents challenge compensation surveys, eligibility lists and the terms on which they are being asked to leave. (Source: Express Photo)
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What does it take to link two rivers? Rs 44,605-crore, complex engineering — and the people by its banks

After decades of uncertainty, the Ken-Betwa river linking project, India’s first inter-basin river transfer that aims to irrigate the parched Bundelkhand region, is now racing to meet new deadlines. The Indian Express travels along the Ken to see how a Rs 44,605-crore engineering project is reshaping the river — and the lives along its banks

Updated: July 22, 2026 08:04 AM IST

It began with a sound heard for the first time in the forests of Panna National Park. The crack of hydraulic breakers echoed, followed by the growl of excavators and the relentless crawl of bulldozers.

Hillsides were cut open, and forest tracks widened into construction roads. Concrete and steel arrived where only rock, river and trees stood before. One of India’s largest engineering projects, the Rs 44,605-crore Ken-Betwa Link Project, had begun reshaping the landscape.

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