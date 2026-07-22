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What does it take to link two rivers? Rs 44,605-crore, complex engineering — and the people by its banks

After decades of uncertainty, the Ken-Betwa river linking project, India’s first inter-basin river transfer that aims to irrigate the parched Bundelkhand region, is now racing to meet new deadlines. The Indian Express travels along the Ken to see how a Rs 44,605-crore engineering project is reshaping the river — and the lives along its banks