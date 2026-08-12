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The Indus Code: Who is in the race to crack a 4,000-year-old script?

AI experts, computer scientists, even a 17-year-old in Washington DC — a new generation of enthusiasts is in the race with veteran epigraphers to unlock a secret code: what does the Indus script tell us about one of the oldest civilisations and its people? The signs and symbols and the promise of a $1 million prize are fuelling the quest

indus valleyLouie Merriam; Andreas Fuls; Nisha Yadav; Bahata Ansumali Mukhopadhyay.
Written by: Adrija Roychowdhury
15 min readAug 12, 2026 09:20 AM IST First published on: Aug 12, 2026 at 07:37 AM IST

The victory claims were audacious, even amusing.

“I’ve created a powerful algorithm and it is operating at 99.1%… Let this email message serve as my claim to the prize for translating the Indus Valley Script,” read one of the many messages that flooded Rajesh P N Rao’s email in the months after the Tamil Nadu government’s January 2025 announcement of a $1 million reward for anyone who deciphered the Indus script.

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With no mechanism in place yet for claimants to register their ‘discovery’, many have been writing to Rao, a Seattle-based computer scientist who is arguably among the most public faces in a race to solve one of mankind’s most enduring mysteries – decoding the Indus Valley script.

Indus Valley Seattle-based computer scientist Rajesh P N Rao

“The first two months were intense. I must have received some 200 emails, claiming all kinds of fascinating and delusive decipherments of the Indus script,” says the 56-year-old Rao, who has been trying to decode the script for the last two decades.

Among those who wrote to Rao were a mother-daughter duo in South America, who argued that the Indus script shared a common origin with the writing system of an Indigenous Latin American community. Another claimed the signs represented a celestial “address” — a coordinate-based naming system rooted in the astronomical traditions of the third millennium BCE. Others ventured even further into the improbable, proposing that the script encoded altered states of consciousness or mystical knowledge.

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Since the announcement of the discovery of the Indus Civilisation in 1924, the script has remained one of history’s greatest uncracked codes, inspiring generations of linguists, archaeologists, computer scientists and enthusiastic amateurs.

Then in January 2025, when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the $1 million prize for decoding the script, the interest got renewed. The announcement followed a study by the state’s Archaeology Department that claimed similarities between signs on Indus artefacts and graffiti marks recently unearthed at archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu, bringing the century-old puzzle back into academic and political debates.

With that, the code crackers went back to work.

Indus Valley Canadian epigrapher Bryan Wells

The interest in the script has evolved over the course of an entire century. On the one hand are those such as Finnish indologist Asko Parpola and Canadian epigrapher Bryan Wells, who have dedicated their lives and careers to decoding the script; on the other are those who have recently turned to artificial intelligence to crack the problem that has eluded human effort for so long.

Archaeologist Pallavee Gokhale, who has been studying Indus artefacts and the scholarship around the script, says attempts to decipher the Indus script have always been shaped by the intellectual and historical context of the time. When the script was first discovered in 1924, decipherment efforts drew heavily on prevailing archaeological theories. “As the Aryan migration theory gained prominence, those working on the script became increasingly interested in identifying the language of what they considered the indigenous people of India,” Gokhale says.

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Adrija Roychowdhury

Adrija Roychowdhury leads the research section at Indianexpress.com. She writes long features on his... Read More

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