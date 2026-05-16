In Kerala’s gold hub, unease over rising prices

IN THE main market in Koduvally, a municipal town in north Kerala’s Kozhikode that stretches along NH-766, the glass door of every shop slides open into the same world: gold necklaces, bangles, diamonds, chains and rings in velvet trays, all shimmering beneath chandeliers.

With 80 gold retail showrooms, 100-odd wholesale dealers and goldsmiths, this is Kerala’s gold hub, with among the highest concentration of shops selling the yellow metal.

Of the 34,600 tonnes of gold that’s with Indian households, Kerala holds around 2,000 tonnes. Kerala’s gold trade is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 lakh crore annually.

Koduvally’s ‘City of Gold’ status, built on a nine-decade-long tradition of selling gold, makes it sensitive to every ripple in the bullion business, anywhere in the world. Days after the government hiked the import duty on gold to 15%, shopkeepers in Koduvally say their footfall has fallen.