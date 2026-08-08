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Fear, curfews & fraternity: Being a migrant worker in Kashmir

Every year, lakhs of migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Assam move to Kashmir. The Indian Express explores why they can't afford to turn back despite targeted attacks.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood, Naveed Iqbal
14 min readJammu, SrinagarAug 8, 2026 04:01 PM IST First published on: Aug 8, 2026 at 07:16 AM IST
budgam A brick kiln in Kashmir’s Budgam. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

As his motorcycle approaches the narrow lane that leads to his rented room in Alamgari Bazar, downtown Srinagar, Mohammad Manzoor slows down. The road is lined with police and paramilitary personnel conducting routine checks. Manzoor reaches for the helmet hanging from his bike and straps it on. He doesn’t want to be noticed.

It’s well past 8.30 pm and Manzoor, a mason from Bihar, shouldn’t have been out on the streets at this hour. “Police have issued strict instructions that none of us non-local workers should be out after 7 pm,” he says. “If they find us on the road, they scold and ask us to hurry home. But what can I do? Construction work often finishes late, and by the time I leave the site, it is dark.”

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Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More

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Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express Read More

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