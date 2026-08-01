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Chennai’s chess mates: Inside the clubs that shape grandmasters

From Viswanathan Anand to Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Vaishali R, Pranesh V and Aravindh Chithambaram, India’s tally of chess grandmasters is now one short of 100. The Indian Express travels to Chennai’s chess clubs to see what goes into producing the world-beaters: precision, practice and long hours on the chess board

chennai chess playersChess Gurukul in T Nagar, Chennai, runs eight batches on weekends, four batches from Monday to Thursday, and two more batches on Friday.
Written by: Amit Kamath
13 min readChennaiAug 1, 2026 07:24 AM IST First published on: Aug 1, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

TONGUE STICKING out in concentration, she reaches for the piece she has set her sights on and poof… The hapless pawn has been captured, squashed like a bug.

Four-year-old Rakshambika S, kneeling on a plastic chair to be able to reach the far end of the chess board, is not a rated player yet. She still needs the occasional reminder to press the clock after making a move. But when she spots a vulnerable piece, her hand flashes out with a magician’s sleight of hand. A soft clunk of plastic meeting plastic, and it’s gone.

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Amit Kamath is a sports journalist with The Indian Express since 2023. At Express, he heads the online sports desk, writes on chess and Olympic sports and co-hosts the weekly sports podcast, Game Time.
Amit Kamath

Amit Kamath is Assistant Editor at The Indian Express and is based in Mumbai. He primarily writes on... Read More

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