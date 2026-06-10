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Air India crash, a year later. Two men and a phone call from London: ‘Kaise ho aap?’

The calls started a year ago, soon after Savdhanbhai lost his son Kamlesh and daughter-in-law Dhapuben in the June 12, 2025, Air India crash that killed 241 passengers. Every day since then, Savdhanbhai has got a call or a text message – from Kamlesh’s Pakistani co-worker in London