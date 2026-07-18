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Two men in a room: 25 years of Agra Summit, and what lies ahead for India, Pakistan

Given the historical baggage and a series of betrayals by Pakistan — from Kargil to Kandahar — Vajpayee’s decision to invite Musharraf to Agra in July 2001 was a bold one. Twenty-five years after the failed Summit, some of the key officials involved talk of what that moment holds for the future of the two warring neighbours.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
16 min readNew DelhiJul 18, 2026 07:17 AM IST First published on: Jul 18, 2026 at 07:17 AM IST
The Agra Big Picture The Indian Express’s coverage of the Agra Summit that was held between July 14 and 16.

Ab aage kya karna chahiye (What should we do next)?” On May 23, 2001, at one of their periodic lunches, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee asked the question of his Home Minister L K Advani and External Affairs and Defence Minister Jaswant Singh.

The question was in reference to Pakistan. It had been two years since the Kargil War and the main instigator, General Pervez Musharraf, was in power in Pakistan.

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Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years... Read More

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