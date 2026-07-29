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A gangland murder in Mumbai, a son’s ‘revenge’ and the long road home

When gangster Krishna Pillai was shot dead in 1989, one of the many underworld killings that rocked Bombay, his son Kumar was accused of setting off a cycle of revenge attacks and a murder. Now, after an extradition from Singapore, acquittals in India and a rare judicial repatriation, Kumar talks to The Indian Express about loss, ‘revenge’, and an exile that lasted decades

gangland murder in Mumbai, Mumbai gangland murder, Kumar Pillai, Krishna Pillai, gangster Krishna Pillai, express premium, Indian express news, current affairsKrishna Pillai was shot dead in 1989
Written by: Sadaf Modak
16 min readJul 29, 2026 07:08 AM IST First published on: Jul 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

LIFE JUST happened for Kumar Pillai. To grow up as a Tamil boy in the Bombay of the 1970s, to dream of a life in the US like his brother before him, to help his father Krishna Pillai with his smuggling business, to see his father lying dead.

Now, nearly four decades later, he recalls his 20-year-old self standing in the city’s civic-run Rajawadi Hospital on October 17, 1989, surrounded by his father’s men, many who owed their underworld careers to Krishna Pillai. Inside, the man lay dead, his body pumped with bullets.

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Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstr... Read More

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