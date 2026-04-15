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6’ 4’’ of power: Ayush Shetty as giant slayer

As a child playing badminton, Ayush Shetty was talked about as much for his height as for his game. Then, with his mother solidly behind him, Ayush kept growing, kept playing. Shivani Naik on the player who smashed it at the Badminton Asia Championships, overpowering the World No 1 in the semifinals