Weather News Live: Delhi sees coolest May day in 18 years, Char Dham Yatra on hold due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy snowfall in Keylong, Himachal Pradesh. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Weather News Live: Isolated hailstorm is predicted in Himachal Pradedsh. Keylong was covered with snow today during early hours due to heavy snowfall. Intensity of Western disturbance in Northwest India is expected to reduce from today onward. Char Dham Yatra has been put on a halt amid snowfall. Delhi saw its coolest day in the month of May after 18 years. As per IMD, heatwave conditions will not be observed in next six days.

The weather department predicts light rainfall in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The Tricity received 11.5 millimetres rain along with gusty wind of 40-50 kmph bringing the mercury down upto 30.7 degrees Celsius (maximum temperature) in the last 24 hours. The city also experienced light rain around 3:30 am, after lightning and thunderstorm.

flood situation in Assam has deteriorated with six more persons, including two children, losing their lives and nearly 7.2 lakh people coming under the impact of the deluge across 22 districts. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday, four persons drowned in Kampur revenue circle of Nagaon district.

