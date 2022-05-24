scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Weather News Live: Delhi sees coolest May day in 18 years, Char Dham Yatra on hold due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Weather News Live: As per IMD, heatwave conditions will not be observed in next six days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 24, 2022 9:32:42 am
Heavy snowfall in Keylong, Himachal Pradesh. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Weather News Live: Isolated hailstorm is predicted in Himachal Pradedsh. Keylong was covered with snow today during early hours due to heavy snowfall. Intensity of Western disturbance in Northwest India is expected to reduce from today onward. Char Dham Yatra has been put on a halt amid snowfall. Delhi saw its coolest day in the month of May after 18 years. As per IMD, heatwave conditions will not be observed in next six days.

The weather department predicts light rainfall in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The Tricity received 11.5 millimetres rain along with gusty wind of 40-50 kmph bringing the mercury down upto 30.7 degrees Celsius (maximum temperature) in the last 24 hours. The city also experienced light rain around 3:30 am, after lightning and thunderstorm.

flood situation in Assam has deteriorated with six more persons, including two children, losing their lives and nearly 7.2 lakh people coming under the impact of the deluge across 22 districts. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday, four persons drowned in Kampur revenue circle of Nagaon district.

Flood in Assam has claimed six lives, including two children. Southwest monsoon arrives early in South India this year.

Live Blog

Weather Live News: Delhi sees coolest May day in 18 years; Southwest monsoon arrives early in South India; Assam flood claims six lives; Char Dham yatra on hold due to heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Follow for more weather updates.

09:32 (IST)24 May 2022
Cloudy sky, possibility of rain in Bengaluru

Meteorological Centre in Bnegaluru predicted it to be cloudy in the city with possibilites of rain likely to happen. The maximum temperature 32 degree Celsiius whereas minimum will stand at 21 degree Celsius for next 24 hours. 

09:11 (IST)24 May 2022
Rain brings relief to Chandigarh, pulls temp down to 30.7°C

THE TRICITY received 11.5 millimetres rain along with gusty wind of 40-50 kmph bringing the mercury down upto 30.7 degrees Celsius (maximum temperature) in the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature was recorded 19.1 degrees Celsius.

While light rainfall was reported early in the morning, a spell of rain again brought down the mercury late in the evening. The city received the light rain around 3:30 am, after lightning and thunderstorm.

The weather department predicts light rainfall for Tuesday as well. The department predicts that the maximum temperature will increase upto 39 degrees Celsius by May 27. As per the observation of the weather department, local residents will receive relief from the scorching heat for some time. The maximum temperature in Tricity had rised above 41 degrees Celsius in the last few days. Read more

After severe heatwaves, northwestern parts of India will get some respite as rainfall is predicted over the next three with peak intensity rains forecast for Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over northwest India on May 23 and 24 with showers in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorms, dust storms and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometer per hour would occur over adjoining areas of the Delhi-NCR over the next two days. Cloudy skies and a thunderstorm brought slight relief to Delhiites on Saturday as the maximum temperature in the city settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, weather officials said. Also, central parts of Mumbai on Saturday received first pre-monsoon showers of the season with light rains reported in Dadar and Matunga areas.

